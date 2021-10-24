A wedding during the plague – ex-senator from the Penza region Andrei Vavilov gave heat to Italy

Vaviloa’s chosen one is noticeably taller and younger. Photo: Social networks

For the guests of the wedding celebration, ex-senator from the Penza region Andrei Vavilov and rider Sophie-Antoinette Dilua was organized a “fabulous level” service with a business jet and a family atmosphere. Blogger and TV presenter Natalya Butkevich, who attended the celebration, spoke about this in an interview with REN TV.

“This is a great event and there is an opportunity to fly by invitation. On a luxury business jet, that’s right. I personally slept through the entire flight, because there was an early rise, an early flight, and everything was very comfortable in a family style, ”she revealed the details of the flight of guests from Russia.

Experts note that the cost of business aviation flights is now one of the highest, especially due to the increased demand for top destinations – Italy, Nice and London. But for the wedding guests, according to the blogger, everything was organized in the best way.

Butkevich noted that a chamber, magical atmosphere was created at the holiday, which is usually celebrated on a large scale.

The celebration took place in a gentle atmosphere of pseudo stars who had gathered for a separate fee. Photo: Social networks

“It is celebrated in a very narrow circle, and everyone who is present here is really very close friends, close people or relatives, and the atmosphere is very warm. Well, the fact that it is very beautiful, magical, and the air, and the weather – this, of course, everyone can see, ”added the blogger.

A festive banquet was held in Italy at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, which is considered one of the most expensive hotels on Lake Como. Later, his staff told how it went. Maxim Galkin, Vera Brezhneva, Lyubov Uspenskaya and other Russian stars were invited to the wedding.

Ksenia Sobchak was the host of the event. The ceremony took place in the luxurious old Villa Balbiano, located on the shores of Lake Como. The head of the wedding agency suggested that the TV presenter received 40-50 thousand euros for her work – from 3.2 to 4.1 million rubles at the current exchange rate.

Russian investigative journalist Oleg Lurie said that Sobchak’s fee for the conduct of this wedding will be allocated, in fact, from the Russian budget. According to him, Vavilov inflicted colossal damage on Russia when he held a post in the Ministry of Finance in the 1990s and made a fortune at the expense of the Russian budget.

Andrey Vavilov was a senator from 2002 to 2010. Prior to that, from 1992 to 1997, he served as Deputy Minister of Finance. Vavilov was a witness in the embezzlement of a $ 230 million government loan. In 2001, the Prosecutor General’s Office accused him of fraud with budget funds.

The Spletnik ru portal provides a brief summary of Vavilov’s personal life. He was married to actress Maryana Tsaregradskaya, the children were born in the marriage – daughter Goya-Vivien and son Dante-Gabriel. In 2017, Tsaregradskaya died of cancer. Vavilov married again – to the model Inge Barkovskaya. In the summer of this year, a divorce followed, and already at the beginning of autumn, a loving man announced his engagement to Sophia-Antoinette. The official registration of the marriage took place in Moscow in an everyday atmosphere.

The guests wished the young people happiness. At that time, Vavilov was 60 years old. Photo: Social networks

Interestingly, State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein also joined in commenting on Vavilov’s wedding. And in his comments, we are not talking about the love affairs of a 60-year-old rich man, but about the dashing 90s, when Vavilov worked in the government.

“Let me remind you that the person to whom Ms. Sobchak was in such a hurry to get married is one of the brightest corrupt characters in the ‘dashing 90s,’” Khinshtein writes on his Telegram channel. “It is the 1st Deputy Minister of Finance in 1992-97, Andrei Vavilov, who is considered the author and ideologist of many corrupt financial schemes, including offsets and debt trading.”

And indeed – you can’t throw words out of the song – even Wikipedia gives a detailed description of the criminal cases in which Vavilov was involved. Interestingly, this is not only Russian jurisdiction: for example, Vavilov’s private jet was somehow forced into a network in Palm Beach at the beginning of the 2000s – American investigators interrogated him in the case of money laundering by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Pavel Nazarenko.

Well, Khinshtein writes in detail about the Russian persecution of Vavilov:

“The State Duma’s Anti-Corruption Commission directly accused him of involvement in a number of corruption crimes, estimating the damage to the budget from his actions at more than $ 2 billion. It is no coincidence that in 1997 Vavilov’s SAAB was blown up right outside the building of the Ministry of Finance on Ilyinka. Vavilov was charged with abuse of office under Part 3 of Art. 285 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. However, the Prosecutor General’s Office seized the case and the charges against Vavilov were unreasonably dropped. To avoid further inconvenience, in 2002 Vavilov became a member of the Federation Council from the Penza region.