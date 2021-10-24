Cannes 2021: Matt Damon and Colin Farrell out of competition

Premieres of new films with the participation of Hollywood stars took place.

In the framework of the program “A special look” presented “After Young” Cogonada, and “Quiet Whirlpool” from Oscar winner Tom McCarthy graced the section of out-of-competition screenings.

“Quiet pool”

After the premiere of this film, Damon burst into tears. The audience gave the film crew a standing ovation, and the actor could not hold back his tears. Such an emotional reaction corresponds to the image of his hero, who, despite the external masculinity, looks rather vulnerable. This character, a bearded oilman from Oklahoma named Bill, abruptly steps out of his comfort zone and travels to Marseille. His daughter studied there until she was imprisoned on murder charges. She swears her innocence, but Bill will have to get to the bottom of the truth himself, faced with a lot of legal delays and cultural barriers.

An ordinary hero in unusual circumstances is a classic setting for a perspective picture, whose plot can be played in a variety of genres. The approach chosen by McCarthy, a fusion of thriller and legal drama, vaguely resembles his film “In the Spotlight.” In 2015, she won an Oscar for Best Picture, although later she was happily forgotten about her existence. Now at least the nomination is tipped for Matt Damon, who shook off the Hollywood gloss and soulfully played a simple guy, a father, concerned about the fate of his daughter. Some people call “Still Pool” a little awkward, predictable and old-fashioned, but at its best it’s still extraordinarily soulful.

“After Young”

Colin Farrell’s performance in the fantastic drama Kogonada was restrained, thoughtful and intelligent. The action of the picture takes place in the distant future, when robots have become an integral part of the daily life of many people. So android Young was almost a full-fledged household member of Jake’s (Farrell) family, so his breakdown unsettles everyone. Jake is looking for ways to fix Young and at the same time finds out next to what amazing creature he happened to live.

The delicate grace of the Cogonada tape refers to several unusual projects at once – for example, Steven Spielberg’s “Artificial Intelligence”, “She” by Spike Jones, the tale of Pinocchio and the works of famous Asian directors. If you take out the fantastic component, such a story could well have liked Yasujiro Ozu or Hirokazu Koreeda.

The director often filmed Farrell from afar, emphasizing the bleak sense of human loneliness in an emasculated futuristic world. At first, “After Young” may give the impression of a too rational, detached work, but in the end the film turns out to be a confidential and wise statement about the search for its place both in the universal and on a more intimate, family scale.