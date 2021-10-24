Forbes announced the transfer of American F-16s to the nearest airfield to the Russian Federation | News | News

The US Air Force, as part of training in the event of a war with Russia, sent F-16 fighters to the airfield closest to the Russian borders on Shemya Island in Alaska. This was announced on October 23 by Forbes magazine expert David Ex.

It is noted that since May, the United States has been conducting exercises in Alaska. The main task is to practice landing and takeoff at medium-sized airfields. The teachings were a rehearsal for a full-scale war with Russia. The US expects that in wartime the Russian Federation will be able to attack large American air force bases with ballistic and cruise missiles. In the event of a real conflict, the Air Force can guarantee that at least some of the aircraft will survive the bombing.

According to the author of the material, the base on Shemya Island is located in an ideal location for intercepting Russian military aircraft over the waters of the Bering Sea.

“The 6 square miles island is just 200 miles off the Russian coast. No other US airfield, except an aircraft carrier, can bring fighters so close to Russia, ”said Aix.

At the same time, it is noted that the island is “a very convenient small base with very inconvenient weather.” The flight to it carries certain risks, since the airfield is quite remote, and the pilots have to cope with fogs and storms.

Earlier, on October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that NATO was pulling forces to the borders of Russia. At the same time, he stressed that security in Europe can only be common, without infringing on Russia’s interests, but the alliance is not ready for an equal dialogue on this issue.

On October 21, it became known that the heads of the defense departments of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance are planning to approve a new plan to counter a theoretical attack by Russia in several directions at once. It was noted that the alliance is still determined to “contain” Moscow.

On the same day, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer called on the alliance to show Russia its readiness to use weapons if necessary. Commenting on this, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, pointed out that Karrenbauer’s statements are irresponsible and lead to an escalation of the situation.