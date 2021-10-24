In the United States revealed the methods of Russia waging the war of the future

The National Interests published a material that lists the alleged methods by which Russia will wage a new war if it happens. For some reason, the authors of the publication decided that in the past the Russians won only due to the superiority in manpower. But they believe that the war of the future will be different.

“Modern Russia intends to wage war not by numbers, but by skill, using dexterous methods, high skill and modern technology,” observes columnist Michael Peck. He adds that the leading armies of the West adhere to such principles.

He also cites research data from the RAND Corporation, which states that Russia’s military leadership views the war of the future as an effective defense and, if necessary, limited offensive operations along the country’s periphery.

At the same time, analysts believe that Russia does not seek a large-scale conflict with states of equal strength.

For defense, Russia uses an echeloned integrated air defense system. In addition, Russia has advantages in terms of the reserve of space, thanks to the buffer states. It also gives time for mobilization and decision-making.

Having long-range defensive and offensive weapons, Russia can avoid decisive hostilities with an enemy equal in strength, the article notes.

At the same time, analysts believe that Russia has weaknesses and shortcomings in conventional forces and conventional weapons. Therefore, Moscow will be forced to resort to asymmetric warfare in a variety of areas.

However, any adversary of Russia who uses conventional forces and means will have to fear the use by Moscow of the entire arsenal of operational-tactical and strategic nuclear weapons.

The report also notes that Russia, thanks to military reforms, was able to quickly transfer units and formations across the country. Thus, in the right directions, in the shortest possible time, in the event of a crisis, the land group can be increased.

“On the front line in Russian tactics, the main attention will be paid to massive fire from closed firing positions,” the document says.