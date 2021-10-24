Rada deputy reacted to Putin’s words about the possible appearance of American missiles in Ukraine

Oleg Voloshin, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, drew attention to the words of Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the possible appearance of American missiles in Ukraine.

He recalled the words Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Club.

“After the assumption that even without Ukraine’s formal membership in NATO, American missiles may appear near Kharkov, he asks emotionally and in a very Russian way:“ And what should we do with this? Well, we’re not going there with our missiles, they are thrusting them under our nose! ” – wrote Voloshin on his Facebook page.

According to the Ukrainian politician, “everything is clear to an attentive observer.” He compared what is happening with the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, when the United States and the USSR were on the brink of war over the deployment of Soviet missiles in Cuba.

“In the current reality, no one in the Kremlin will wait until the flight time of American missiles aimed at Moscow is reduced to seven minutes … And then the United States will receive a powerful lever of pressure on Russia,” Voloshin says.

The parliamentarian recalled the military theory, according to which, in the current circumstances, in order to create strategic depth, it is necessary to deliver a preemptive strike and push the border back. The politician also suggested that Washington would demand that Moscow demilitarize Crimea or stop military-technical cooperation with China in exchange for the withdrawal of US missiles from Ukraine if they appear there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously announced a threat to Russia due to the military development of Ukraine by NATO. He believes that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, with his visit to Kiev and his statements, actually opens the door to the alliance for Kiev.