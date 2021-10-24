https://ria.ru/20211024/vykhodnye-1756008719.html

The government has clarified the work schedule of cultural institutions on non-working days

On a non-working week, only theaters and museums will be open from cultural institutions, it follows from the message on the government website following the meeting held on 22 RIA Novosti, 10.24.

2021-10-24T12:26

2021-10-24T12: 26

2021-10-24T13: 24

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. During the non-working week, only theaters and museums will be open from cultural institutions, it follows from the message on the government website following the meeting held on October 22. At the same time, the occupancy rate of theaters and museums should not exceed 50 percent, and after the end of non-working days – 70 percent of the total capacity … Visitors will be admitted by QR codes confirming vaccination or previous illness. Those who have contraindications to vaccination need to have an appropriate medical document and a negative PCR test performed one day before visiting a theater or museum. All visitors are required to comply with anti-epidemiological requirements. The military, if they do not have a QR code, can present at the entrance a medical document about vaccination or previous illness, as well as an identity card. Children under 18 will only be allowed in masks or respirators. In addition, the government has instructed theaters and museums to provide refunds for tickets to those visitors who do not have the above documents. President Vladimir Putin announced non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7. At the same time, the regions have the right to increase this period – for example, in Moscow and the Moscow region it will last from October 28 to November 7.

2021

