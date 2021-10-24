https://ria.ru/20211024/medvedchuk-1756032128.html

KIEV, October 24 – RIA Novosti. On Sunday, the nationalists held a protest at the house of the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform – For Life Viktor Medvedchuk, the politician believes that it was organized by the government. also a rally of the politician’s supporters. “This is not the first action that the national radicals have carried out. Moreover, they do it in an organized, purposeful manner, in order to psychologically exert pressure on me and, most importantly, on my family members, because on me they will not succeed with this, that is, this is another loss for them. But who organizes this and who is in charge of it? Of course, this is done by the authorities, “the party’s website quotes Medvedchuk. He believes that in this way the” plan of the Security Service of Ukraine “is being implemented. , which, according to him, involves the involvement of “national radicals in the fight against the opposition and its leader.” ent of Ukraine Volodymyr – ed.) Zelensky, this is organized by the Security Service, which is criminally engaged in such things, violating the constitutional rights of mine, my family members, and violating their official duties. This is who are the organizers, who is behind these actions, “the politician added. On October 8, Ukrainian law enforcement officials announced to Medvedchuk a new suspicion of treason and aiding in terrorism. Donbass in collusion with the top leadership of Ukraine.The court decided to elect Medvedchuk a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest until December 7. The prosecutor’s office said that it was dissatisfied with this decision, insisted on the arrest of the politician and filed an appeal. Another case was opened against Medvedchuk – a politician and his Political ally Taras Kozak is suspected of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea. The Kiev court sent Medvedchuk under 24-hour house arrest and ordered him to wear an electronic bracelet until October 31. The party leader denies suspicions about him, linking them to political persecution.

