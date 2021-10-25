America threatened China with nuclear strike over Taiwan

A ghost haunts Taiwan, the ghost of a nuclear conflict. On October 22, US President Biden announced the US commitment to come to the aid of Taiwan in the event of an attack by the PRC. As in the cases with the characterization of President Vladimir Putin as a “bandit” and Chairman Xi Jinping as a “murderer”, these words were soon disavowed by the official representative of the White House. However, in any case, they showed the line of thought of the leadership of the United States and are being seriously discussed in Beijing.

The consequences of reservations or nonsense of the leaders of great powers can be fatal. The American political scientist Joseph Nye, the author of the concept of “soft power”, recently wrote about this on the example of the outbreak of the First World War. After listing examples of the “sleepwalking” of the elderly rulers of the great empires of Europe, who soon destroyed each other, he drew analogies with the situation around Taiwan. “Outright guarantees to Taiwan, or even hints that America is moving in this direction, could provoke China to retaliate. However, even if China evades a full-scale invasion and tries to force Taiwan to its will by simply blockading or seizing one of its adjacent islands, the situation will become completely unpredictable in the event of loss of life in an incident involving ships or aircraft. If the US responds to this by freezing assets or applying the rules of the Law on Trade with the Enemy, then a hypothetical war between these two countries could quickly become real. “

After the defeat in the civil war against the communists of Mao Zedong, the Kuomintang Chiang Kai-shek and their American patrons left mainland China in 1949 and took refuge on the island of Taiwan. Until 1972, the United States used the Republic of China established there as an “unsinkable aircraft carrier.” From there it was possible to keep Chinese cities at gunpoint even with the help of tactical aircraft, short- and medium-range missiles. By betraying its Taiwanese ally and breaking the security treaty with him in the name of drawing Beijing into the global “cold war” with the USSR, Washington curtailed official programs of military cooperation and began to withdraw its troops and weapons from the island. In the years and decades that followed, the Americans verbally recognized the “one China” formula, but in practice they continued modernization programs for the equipment already supplied and sold new batches of weapons.

In recent years, the intensification of military and diplomatic contacts between the United States and the Taiwanese authorities, multibillion-dollar sales of military equipment and even the recent deployment of plain-clothes “instructors” from among the Marines suggest that the “unsinkable aircraft carrier” will be renovated. It will be required in the event of the transition of the growing “cold war” from the Celestial Empire to a hot phase. In a sensational recent article in The New York Times, it is bluntly stated: “In the extreme case, the United States can pull out even the” Taiwan map “by deploying its missiles on this island, which is virtually independent of mainland China.”

Another option for playing the “Taiwan card” is to use the considerable military potential of the “Republic of China” itself, including locally produced missiles. In August 2019, Taiwan adopted its own Yun Feng cruise missiles with a range of 1,500 km. Taipei newspapers directly called these missiles “anti-Beijing” and described their accelerated production. It is assumed that in the event of a military conflict, their target will be infrastructure facilities in the depths of mainland China.

While listing the possible scenarios for the development of the crisis, one should not forget about the Taiwanese atomic bomb. At one time, in the interests of building up a partnership with Beijing, the Americans forced Taipei to curtail its nuclear program. Now the situation has changed dramatically, and it may be beneficial for Washington to stimulate the preparation of its own nuclear weapons on the island.

The Taiwan nuclear program was launched in 1967 at the Institute for Nuclear Research at the Zhongshan Institute of Science and Technology. A research reactor was purchased in Canada, and low-enriched plutonium was brought from the United States, allegedly for a civilian energy program. In the 1970s, a plutonium enrichment program using heavy water reactors was successfully developed. The military program was discovered by IAEA inspectors and was formally curtailed in 1976.

However, according to American intelligence, the Taiwanese had already developed devices ready for testing by that time. This data was obtained from an undercover American agent who fled to the United States in December 1987, Colonel Chang Hsien-yi, who was deputy director of the Institute for Nuclear Research. Based on the documents he had seized, American experts concluded that Taiwan had already carried out a controlled nuclear reaction and was within a year or two from acquiring a full-fledged bomb. During rocket attacks across the Taiwan Strait in 1985-1986, the then head of the Taiwan administration, Li Teng-hui, offered to openly resume the program, but did not receive the necessary support.

Officially, Taiwan adheres to the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), although it possesses not only serious financial resources, but also advanced technologies that make it possible to quickly create nuclear weapons. Six operating power units at NPPs produce plutonium from imported uranium. Unofficially, the Taiwanese diplomats in Taipei, to my direct question about the presence of nuclear weapons, repeated with a smile the famous answer of Golda Meir: “Firstly, we have no nuclear weapons, and secondly, if necessary, we will use them.”

The destabilization of East Asia cannot but worry our Eurasian power. The Cold War against China is unfolding close to our Far Eastern borders, on our sea trade routes. Taking into account the irreconcilable hostility of the collective West towards Russia, the Kremlin cannot but take into account the gathering of new fleets and squadrons to them, the creation of new military blocs. When analyzing the state of national security, one cannot exclude the possibility of using preparations on the “Chinese front” simultaneously with the NATO onslaught on the “Russian front.” A losing situation of a war on two fronts can be avoided by building up a strategic partnership with China. This is exactly what has happened in recent years.

Based on its interests and loyalty to the principles of strategic partnership with China, Russia has made a number of spectacular gestures in recent years. In October 2019, President Putin announced at the Valdai Forum his decision to help China create a missile attack warning system (EWS). According to him, such a system will radically increase the defense capability of the PRC, since only the United States and Russia have a functioning early warning system. According to Chinese experts, they could start deploying their own early warning system no earlier than 2035. The timely and adequate decision-making on the reciprocal use of strategic nuclear forces depends on the success and reliability of the operation of the early warning system.

Since 2019, joint patrols of Russian strategic bombers Tu-95 and Chinese Xian-6K began over the Japanese and East China Seas. These actions by the carriers of nuclear weapons became a logical continuation of efforts to coordinate the opposition to US pressure on our countries.

Literally in recent days, the combined flotilla of 10 warships from Russia and China, after traditional exercises near Vladivostok, headed for the eastern coast of Honshu, the main island of Japan, for the first time. Conducting firing and other types of combat training during the exercises, the flotilla proceeded past Tokyo Bay and the Yokosuka base, where the headquarters of the American 7th Fleet is located and its aircraft carrier groups are based, which operate in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. Large anti-submarine ships “Admiral Panteleev” and “Admiral Tributs”, as well as 2 corvettes and a reconnaissance ship took part in the “Circum-Japanese” expedition. The latest missile destroyers and frigates and a supply ship flew under the Chinese flag.

The development of the strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing is undoubtedly becoming a serious obstacle to the transition of the cold wars against our countries to the hot phase. The specter of a nuclear conflict in the Taiwan Strait must not materialize.