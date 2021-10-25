New Hongqi LS7 will be China’s largest SUV – Auto Review

In recent years, the Chinese state-owned concern FAW has invested enormous resources in the development of the premium brand Hongqi. The range of civilian models of the H-series has already been formed, which includes sedans and crossovers, the younger Q-family will expand, and there are also sports S-models in development. But the face of the brand remains the most expensive and prestigious L-series cars used by the PRC leadership. L-sedans and limousines of the new generation will soon be presented, the prototypes of which are already found in camouflage. But first, FAW showed off the flagship Hongqi LS7 SUV.

Several cars were presented at a closed event, which took place on the territory of the plant, so there are not enough details about the car. But the general idea is already there: the size of the Hongqi LS7 is comparable to the Cadillac Escalade or Lincoln Navigator cars, which in standard versions are 5.3–5.4 m long. According to preliminary information, the Chinese car has about 5.5 m from bumper to bumper!

Hongqi LS7 is built on a frame platform and is equipped with independent suspension on all wheels. The design is based on the brand’s current corporate identity, which was created by former Rolls-Royce chief designer Giles Taylor, who was lured away by FAW in 2018. There are no photos of the interior yet, but the equipment will definitely be rich.

If the “market” SUV Hongqi E-HS9 has no alternative electric drive, then under the hood of the LS7 model there is a V8 gasoline engine with direct injection and turbocharging. It is stated that it was developed by the FAW concern in conjunction with the Central Research Institute of China. The working volume has not yet been named, but the characteristics have been published: 659 hp. and 850 Nm! This engine will be the main engine for the entire L-series Hongqi and replace the naturally aspirated V12, which is put on sedans and limousines of the current generation.

The rest of the details about the flagship SUV of the PRC will appear after a full-fledged premiere, which will take place before the end of this year. By the way, a similar car already exists in the Chinese car industry – this is the large Beijing BJ90 crossover, officially created on the basis of the Mercedes GL.