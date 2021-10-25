Stoltenberg laughs, Kramp-Karrenbauer “limps” further

During his visit to Kiev, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was obscenely blunt: “We support Ukraine’s defense reform and its aspiration to become a NATO member.”

Saying that “NATO’s doors are open for Ukraine,” Austin continued the line announced by the Pentagon on the eve of the visit: “We reaffirm and strengthen the sovereignty of countries on the front lines against Russian aggression.”

At the same time, in addition to Ukraine, they meant Romania and Georgia. In general, it is enough to look at Lloyd Austin himself, at the history of his career, to understand that both Ukraine and the Ukrainians are far from him. And he is not in this part. Historically, I have never dealt with Ukraine. His task is to technically play Ukraine against Russia.

By the way, once, by the way, a similar plan has already worked for the Americans – with Georgia under President Saakashvili. I remember that US Senator McCain was setting Georgia against Russia, promising support for sovereignty. Set it on.

Saakashvili in August 2008 hit the base of Russian peacekeepers from multiple rocket launchers. We remember very well that night attack. As a result, Georgia received a war, the country fell apart into three parts, it will never be the same, and the Americans still talk about supporting Georgia’s sovereignty. They just didn’t budge at the critical moment. Otherwise, everything is beautiful.

Saakashvili is already in prison in Tbilisi, and the United States seems to have forgotten him. They blew something off, they drifted themselves. And like water off a duck’s back. Now something similar is being played with Ukraine. But with Ukraine, everything is much larger and much more risky. Russia will under no circumstances allow Ukraine’s membership in NATO, no matter what General Austin or even President Biden says. But it’s not up to them to decide here. And this is not their question. To say that the topic is sensitive for Russia is to say nothing.

And there are two aspects to it. One is military-technical. The other is ethnocultural. Both have their own red lines, the crossing of which Russia cannot allow anyone. The flight time of the rockets is critical.

“Let’s imagine that Ukraine becomes a NATO member. The flight time from Kharkov, from Dnepropetrovsk to the central part of Russia, to Moscow will decrease to 7 minutes. Is this a red line for us or not? minutes, it was necessary to place our missiles on the southern border of Canada or on the northern border of Mexico. Is this a red line for the United States or not? And for us? Does anyone even have to think about it? ” – said Vladimir Putin.

It can be seen how deeply alarmed Putin is. And this is understandable, since such a critical reduction in flight time cannot but worry an understanding person. Putin is sincere and in all frankness expounds what he considers to be a categorically unacceptable threat for Russia. He hopes that Russia will be heard.

And for the sake of reliability, he repeats once again at a meeting of the Valdai discussion club: “As I said, it sounded publicly, tomorrow rockets will appear near Kharkov, what should we do about this? They put their noses in. Of course that’s a problem. “

Since this is unacceptable, the problem will have to be solved. How? This is a different question. But it can be very painful for Ukraine. Unpredictably painful. Americans will not feel this pain, and therefore do not have a premonition. Militarily, the Black Sea is being explored more and more actively. These are reconnaissance flights and flights of strategic bombers along our borders in this region. These are the more frequent calls of American warships into the Black Sea. Think, only a frequent visitor here is the destroyer “Donald Cook” carries on board about a hundred “Tomahawks”. Each visit of “Donald Cook” is also a reduction in flight time. For example, to the Crimea. But there are limits.

If we talk about the ethnocultural “red lines” in Ukraine, then they are perhaps even more important than military-technical issues with all the combat infrastructure approaching us. After all, there is an essence. And the point is that Ukraine historically arose on the territory of Russia with a part of our people. And if earlier the West was satisfied with the thesis “Ukraine is not Russia”, now Ukraine is being molded into a country-function “anti-Russia”. Here – stop!

“There is no place for sovereign Ukraine in the anti-Russia project,” Vladimir Putin emphasized. That is, the moment of the final loss of sovereignty by Ukraine will coincide with the arrival of NATO. If so, do not say that no one warned. Putin did this in his summer article on Ukraine: “All the tricks associated with the” anti-Russia “project are clear to us. And we will never allow our historical territories and people who are close to us living there to be used against Russia. And to those who make such an attempt, I want to say that in this way they will destroy the country. ”Can I say even more clearly?

In short, the project of further rapprochement with NATO does not bring anything good for Ukraine. For Russia, this is a direct and vital threat. For Ukraine – the risk is not only the loss of sovereignty, but also the risk of destruction. Americans do not care about Ukraine and its residents. Putin is clearly concerned with the situation. Many Ukrainians, however, too.

On October 21, at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Ukrainian political scientist Mikhail Pogrebinsky mentioned the approach of NATO’s military infrastructure towards Russia through Ukraine, which is possible even without formal entry into the Alliance: “You wrote in your article that if the process moves forward then it poses a serious threat to the Russian state, it may be fraught with the loss of Ukrainian statehood altogether. People who oppose this movement are subjected to repression. You know Viktor Medvedchuk, who is trying to be imprisoned because of some delusional claims. in this situation, you see, this process can be stopped? “

The question is acute. And Putin replied that it would be natural for the Ukrainians themselves to change power, but he no longer sees legal methods, since the aggressive nationalist minority literally terrorizes the dissent.

“What worries is that these people are not allowed to raise their heads. Someone is simply killed right on the streets, and someone is isolated. would directly meet the interests of the Ukrainian people, “Putin said.

Meanwhile, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is using verbal anesthesia. Speaking after a meeting of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels, he calls Ukraine an independent and sovereign state, which “has the right to independently choose its own development path.”

Yes Stoltenberg just laughs. A formal character with glassy, ​​expressionless eyes. And Ukraine’s independence is limited by the will of the United States. The trajectory too. Russia is not happy with this state of affairs. This is if in words.

Apparently, feeling the tension and clearly not withstanding it, having failed with a crash all that is possible, the German Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, now a “lame duck” as the Minister of Defense of Germany, like a wicked one, said that NATO should make it clear to Russia that it was ready use weapons in the event of an attack on partners in the Baltic states and the Black Sea. It seems that the head of the Bundeswehr does not understand at all what he is talking about.

Today the head of the SPD faction in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, asked the German Defense Minister not to burden the work of the new federal government with irresponsible statements. The head of the SPD faction accused German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer of unwinding the “spiral of escalation.” In his opinion, it is not clear whether the minister was referring to the nuclear weapons still in Germany.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu responded to the calls of the head of the Bundeswehr as follows: “Against the background of calls for military containment of Russia, NATO is consistently pulling forces to our borders. Europe can only be common, without infringing on Russia’s interests. But today it is NATO that is not ready for an equal dialogue on this issue. Moreover, the implementation of the NATO “containment” plan in Afghanistan ended in a catastrophe, which is now being dealt with by the whole world. “