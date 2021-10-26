Freedom for Johnny Depp! Column by Sergei Malinkovich

Johnny DeppJack Sparrow, beloved by tens of millions of viewers of the world, got into trouble. He publicly said that Hollywood had boycotted him. The biopic “The Great”, where Depp played the photographer Eugene Smith, who told the world about the mercury poisoning of the inhabitants of a Japanese town, is not released for rent. And all due to the fact that Depp was once unable to clearly answer the sacramental question of whether he stopped beating his wife in the morning.

Domestic violence is unacceptable, but in this case, the story is more than dark. Fans of secular scandals, of course, are aware that a few years ago, a cute, young, but with a very controversial talent, American actress Amber Heard accused her then-husband, 56-year-old Johnny Depp, of domestic violence and demanded to issue a temporary restraining order prohibiting her husband from approaching her. The court satisfied the actress’s claim. Depp avoided meeting with Amber for a long time, after which he filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife. Jack Sparrow demanded $ 50 million for libel, which, in his opinion, was spread by Hurd. So the war of the former spouses continues, in which each side accused the other of all mortal sins. The audience, as usual, was divided and from that time to the present time has been vigorously discussing what is happening in social networks. And if at first most of the sympathies were on the side of the “unfortunate” blonde, then later Depp was able to partly overcome the prevailing trend. It seems that he himself uploaded a recording of the ex-spouses’ home scandal, dated 2015, on the Internet. On the recording, you can hear how the couple sorts out the relationship in high tones.

“I’m not going to fight you. You hit me last night. I left yesterday, if only you would calm down. Darling, I’ve already told you that I’m scared to death that someday it will end in crime. I love you and I want you to become my wife, and I – your husband, “- said good-natured Depp to Heard after she, apparently, threw a heavy object at him.

Amber Heard reasonably explains to her husband:

“Dear, no one beat you, do not invent it. Throwing pots and pans around doesn’t mean anything. God, sometimes I get so angry that I lose my mind. “

Everything seems to be clear. Both are good. It would not be worth going into these details if the dynamic showdown of the star couple did not lead now to the fact that the talented actor, it seems, wants to survive from the profession, and Hurd plays an important role in this.

What is happening perfectly demonstrates the mores prevailing among the American creative intelligentsia. Hollywood either is forced to respond to the pressure of various women’s organizations, which are very active in Europe and the United States, or only uses their tantrums as a pretext for actually persecuting a talented artist. Thus, the Spanish Association of Women Filmmakers condemned the festival in San Sebastian for awarding Johnny Depp an honorary award.

“The award makes the festival and its leadership look bad and sends a terrible message to the public,” they said.

But women’s associations, as if on cue biting the aging Depp, do not comment on the financial side of the scandal.

Meanwhile, in March of this year, Depp himself went to court to prove that Amber Heard embezzled the seven million dollars received in the divorce from him in 2017. Even then, Depp swore that his ex was cunning, saying that she had used this money to help the American Civil Liberties Union, which supports women, and the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. I remember the immortal Bulgakov with the refusal of Professor Preobrazhensky to help the children of Germany. It would be very cool if the money earned by the star couple went to street children. But there are legitimate doubts about this … On the eve of the portal Page Six reported that the indefatigable Depp won a new trial against his ex-wife. Now a New York court ordered this very American Civil Liberties Union to disclose information about the actress’s real donations. And was there a rollback?

Shot from the movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest"

This information will show if Hurd lied under oath about her donations. This victory is important for the persecuted actor, because the information about Heard’s donations influenced the decision of the previous courts, which did not believe “Pirate Jack” that he did not fight very often. In the event that Amber’s lies are confirmed, the actor will seek a reconsideration of the cases. By the way, Hollywood is a haven for Liberal Democrats who have been seeking to leave for so long. Donald Trump… Depp also took part in a cinematic campaign against the former president of the United States, but after doing this dirty work, he was no longer needed as an alma mater.

Understood in a very peculiar way, the rights of women and the unwillingness to quarrel with lobbyists about the understanding of these rights, which Amber Heard embodies, lead to the fact that Depp’s career may be terminated.

As we can see, the artist strongly resists. On his side and the sympathy of many users of social networks, who see that the matter is unclean.

This story takes us back to other episodes of Hollywood’s struggle with its offspring, or, on the contrary, to stories when Hollywood gave a start in politics to very average actors. In 1947, a commission to investigate the anti-American activities of the US House of Representatives began hearings on communist influence in the American film industry, to participate in which 43 directors, screenwriters and actors were summoned from Hollywood to Washington on a summons. Some of them repented before the commission, someone bravely defended their leftist or pro-Soviet sympathies, but a further career in the film industry was ordered to all of them. The commission even went, so to speak, to an address, in Hollywood, and looked for communist infiltration there in the piles of film and in the decorations of the pavilions.

And if a German émigré and a genius playwright Berthold Brecht formally replied to the commission that he was not a member of the Communist Party and immediately left the United States, then the scriptwriters Dalton Trumbo, Ring Lardner Jr., Sam Ornitz, Lester Cole and John Howard Lawson, writers Alva Bessi and Albert Maltz, producer Adrian Scott and directors Edward Dmitrik and Herbert Biberman refused to answer the question about membership in the Communist Party. For this they received prison sentences.

President of the Film Industry Association of America Eric Johnston stated that none of the members of this red “ten” in the future will not get jobs in the film industry. Later, 300 people were blacklisted. But most of all, red Hollywood’s spread rot was not the congressmen and the FBI, but their colleagues themselves – the actors. Robert Taylor and Gary Cooper, Head of Screen Actors Guild Ronald Reagan, writer and screenwriter Ayn Rand declared that Hollywood is the center of communist activity and almost the nest of Soviet intelligence. They also created all the necessary conditions for dismissals, harassment and defamation of their ruffled colleagues. And although the named names of the policemen from Hollywood will say little to the audience today, Ronald Reagan began with this act the ascent to the heights of American politics.

After becoming president, he no longer limited himself to denunciations and insane statements, but bombed Libya, Grenada, sanctioned political assassinations and coups around the world. So Hollywood knows how to destroy its children (in this case, at the request of lobbyists for a falsely understood tolerance), and delegate them to Congress and the White House.

But I am not comparing Johnny Depp to the victims of the Hollywood political boycott of the 40s. Johnny Depp, it seems to me, is just a very naive and unlucky person who fell victim not only to the intrigues of his former greedy wife, but also to the conjuncture prevailing in Western society.