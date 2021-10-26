Ripple launches cross-border payments platform in the Middle East and North Africa

The region is considered one of the largest payment centers in the world.

Blockchain company Ripple has announced the launch of On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) payment service in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The blockchain company Pyypl will be the partner for the platform deployment.

In traditional cross-border payments in the region, organizations must keep “pre-financing” in a bank account. These funds do not participate in the transaction, but are blocked in the company’s account. ODL service eliminates the need for pre-financing, which will increase the liquidity of companies, according to a press release.

The ODL platform will also help banks and businesses make cross-border payments quickly and inexpensively, the companies said. The XRP token will become a bridge between fiat and digital currencies. Ripple noted that XRP will not circulate in the UAE, and the country’s currency – the UAE dirham – “will not be part of the flow of payments.”

Pyypl’s goal is to bring digital payments to billions of low-income smartphone users across the Middle East and Africa. The ODL platform will help Pyypl reduce international transaction fees for the company’s customers.

The XRP token price rose 2.7% on the back of the partnership announcement and had adjusted to $ 1.12 by the time of publication.

Source: Coinmarketcap.

The Middle East is home to two of the three largest remittance corridors in the world, according to consultancy McKinsey. The volume of transactions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in 2020 reached $ 78 billion and amounted to 7% of the total GDP of the two countries. The region has experienced a rapid digitalization in the past year. The Aber project was launched – a common digital currency between Saudi Arabia and the UAE; Buna payment platform and AFAQ system, connecting real-time settlements of six Gulf countries.

California-based startup Ripple opened an office at the Dubai International Financial Center in November 2020. Ripple’s transaction volume in the region has quadrupled this year compared to 2020, according to the company.

Recall that in July, Ripple launched a similar payment corridor between Japan and the Philippines. The payment provider SBI Remit became a partner on the Japanese side. In 2017, Ripple already worked with the company to launch an ODL service between Japan and Thailand.

Ripple blockchain technology is used in over 55 countries. This year, authorities in several countries began using the XRP token to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Bhutan became Ripple’s first partner state. And in early October, the blockchain company announced an agreement with the UK.

Read also: Ripple has invested in reducing the carbon footprint of the crypto industry.