https://ria.ru/20211026/dron-1756396148.html

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the use of the Bayraktar drone in Donbass

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the use of the Bayraktar drone in Donbass – Russia news today

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the use of the Bayraktar drone in Donbass

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the reports of the Ukrainian media that the military used the Turkish Bayraktar attack drone for the first time in Donbas. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

2021-10-26T21: 35

2021-10-26T21: 35

2021-10-26T23: 16

in the world

armed forces of ukraine

Donetsk People’s Republic

Luhansk People’s Republic

Dmitry Kuleba

smm osce

facebook

the situation in the DPR and LPR

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1a/1742882702_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dc66bcb899736492afbf52bbc5f5d9c5.jpg

KIEV, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the reports of the Ukrainian media that the military used the Turkish attack drone Bayraktar for the first time in Donbas. -button unmanned complex Bayraktar, “the General Staff’s press center said on Facebook. from the military was killed, another was wounded. As stated in the General Staff, the Ukrainian side through the OSCE SMM demanded a ceasefire, but this did not happen. After that, Bayraktar was used: the drone did not cross the line of collision and destroyed one gun with a controlled bomb – the shelling of Ukrainian positions stopped. Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev had purchased shock UAVs from Turkey to “contain” Russia and protect its territory. Later it became known that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Turkish Bayraktar signed a memorandum on the construction of a joint center for the maintenance and modernization of drones near Kiev. The situation in Donbass The civil confrontation in Donbass has been going on for seven years, about 13 thousand people have become victims. The settlement is being discussed at the meetings of the contact group in Minsk. Its participants adopted several documents aimed at resolving the conflict. However, shootings in the region continue, although there are additional measures to ensure a ceasefire. They imply a complete ban on firing, placing weapons in and near settlements, offensive and reconnaissance and sabotage actions, as well as the use of drones.

https://ria.ru/20211026/staromarevka-1756339545.html

Donetsk People’s Republic

Luhansk People’s Republic

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1a/1742882702_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_845ae71d18ea0ef1199b8cee2254d184.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, the armed forces of ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, luhansk people’s republic, dmitry kuleba, smm osce, facebook, the situation in the dpr and lnr, russia, valery zaluzhny