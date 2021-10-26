The head of “Lisa Alert” announced the death of a person due to the “loss” of Svetlichnaya

https://ria.ru/20211026/svetlichnaya-1756395131.html

Svetlichnaya’s “disappearance” led to the death of a person

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Liza Alert search squad, Grigory Sergeev, said that due to the excitement around the “disappearance” of the actress Svetlana Svetlichnaya, the volunteers did not manage to save the person. He noted that two headquarters, trained organizers, information coordinators, and the chairman of the squad were involved in the search for her. and specialists who called hospitals. The volunteers walked more than 30 kilometers and completed 20 tasks assigned to them, pasted 2150 orientations. As the head of Lisa Alert specified, the disappearance of a famous person is a real test for the detachment and a search under close scrutiny. “If an ordinary person disappears, all this is not there and But we will, and we will try very hard to be in time. Of course, if our resources are not spent on resonance, “Sergeev emphasized. He asked the head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin to take personal control of the search for all people over 60 years old, and also find out the circumstances of the disappearance of Svetlana Svetlichnaya to give them an appropriate assessment. On Monday, a law enforcement source said that the son of the 81-year-old actress told the police about her disappearance in the Moscow district of Bogorodskoye. On Tuesday it became known that the artist was found alive. As Svetlichnaya said on the air on the Russia 1 TV channel, there was a “little trouble” with her. She did not disclose the details of the incident.

