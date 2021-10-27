The Kremlin and the Foreign Ministry are concerned that Turkey is supplying drones to Ukraine

Representatives of the Russian leadership criticized reports that Kiev used a Bayraktar TB2 drone in eastern Ukraine. For example, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Moscow is now verifying information about the use of an attack drone by all possible means. According to Sergei Lavrov, it is necessary to have your own confirmation in this matter, since from the statements of the Kiev authorities “it is very difficult to make out where the truth is and where the fiction is.” BOX “The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a provocation. According to the first information, no casualties were recorded in connection with these allegations of the use of Bayraktar, but, in principle, history, of course, should make all those who indulge Ukraine’s capricious demands that it should be accepted tomorrow in NATO, and, of course, should give thought to those who are arming the Kiev regime controlled by neo-Nazis ”.

The use of the Bayraktar drone was previously announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The message says that the drone with a guided bomb destroyed the enemy’s cannon.

The unmanned complex in question is being produced in Turkey. Ankara used them last year in Syria. The same drones, according to military experts, were probably used by the Azerbaijani military a year ago in Nagorno-Karabakh. The first “Bayraktar” Ukraine received from Turkey last summer.

Russian presidential envoy Dmitry Peskov said today that the supply of such types of weapons to Kiev could potentially lead to destabilization of the situation on the contact line, and this “does not contribute to the solution of the internal Ukrainian problem.”

Meanwhile, the German Foreign Ministry announced that in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, all parties are using unmanned aerial vehicles. Berlin stressed that, according to the Minsk agreements, only OSCE observers can do this.