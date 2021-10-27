https://ria.ru/20211027/samolety-1756572830.html

Two Tu-160s flew over the Barents Sea

Two Tu-160s flew over the Barents Sea – Russia news today

Two Tu-160s flew over the Barents Sea

Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 long-range aviation performed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, told reporters in … RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 long-range aviation performed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters. “The flight duration was about eight hours.” Combinations of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Northern Fleet. In some areas, Russian bombers accompanied the F-16 fighters of the Norwegian Air Force, the ministry noted. Long-range aviation crews regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean. The Defense Ministry stressed that all flights are carried out “in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.”

