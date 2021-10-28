https://ria.ru/20211028/krym-1756611284.html

Crimea urged Ukraine to abandon claims for Scythian gold

Crimea urged Ukraine to abandon claims for Scythian gold – Russia news today

Crimea urged Ukraine to abandon claims for Scythian gold

The head of the Ukrainian community of Crimea, Anastasia Gridchina, called on the Kiev authorities to change their minds and abandon their claims to Scythian gold. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

SIMFEROPOL, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Ukrainian community of Crimea, Anastasia Gridchina, called on the Kiev authorities to change their minds and abandon claims for Scythian gold. On Tuesday, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal decided to transfer the collection to Ukraine, Moscow intends to appeal this. According to Gridchina, it is too early to put an end to the matter. “The transfer of unique Crimean Scythian gold to Ukraine is a violation of all international norms, 650 unique artifacts have never belonged to Ukraine. “- she added. In turn, the head of the Civic Chamber of Crimea, Alexander Formanchuk, said that the current Ukrainian government is incapable of sensing international reality. In his opinion, if Kiev adhered to the principle of good-neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation, they would not block the return of artifacts to Crimea. “Today, unfortunately, everything that harms Russia gives the Kiev authorities pleasure. They rub their hands with pleasure. Therefore, we need to challenge the court’s decision and accumulate materials for future trials, “Formanchuk stressed. 2014, even before Crimea was reunited with Russia. In August 2014, the University of Amsterdam – the curator of the cultural institution – decided not to return the exhibits to either Ukraine or Crimea until a decision of a competent judge or an agreement between the parties. The District Court of Amsterdam in December 2016 ordered the transfer of objects to Kiev in accordance with the Dutch cultural heritage law. The Crimean side appealed this, and three years later the court made an interim decision that the norm was not applicable to this case. On October 26 this year, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled that the Allard Pearson Museum should deposit the gold for storage in Ukraine “until the situation stabilizes” on the peninsula. At the same time, the instance stressed that it did not consider the issue of its ownership, only about the transfer. The collection will remain in the Netherlands for at least three months, during which cassation is possible. that the struggle for the return of museum values ​​will continue.

