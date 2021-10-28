Crimea urged Ukraine to abandon claims for Scythian gold

The head of the Ukrainian community of Crimea, Anastasia Gridchina, called on the Kiev authorities to change their minds and abandon their claims to Scythian gold.

SIMFEROPOL, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Ukrainian community of Crimea, Anastasia Gridchina, called on the Kiev authorities to change their minds and abandon claims for Scythian gold. On Tuesday, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal decided to transfer the collection to Ukraine, Moscow intends to appeal this. According to Gridchina, it is too early to put an end to the matter. “The transfer of unique Crimean Scythian gold to Ukraine is a violation of all international norms, 650 unique artifacts have never belonged to Ukraine. “- she added. In turn, the head of the Civic Chamber of Crimea, Alexander Formanchuk, said that the current Ukrainian government is incapable of sensing international reality. In his opinion, if Kiev adhered to the principle of good-neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation, they would not block the return of artifacts to Crimea. “Today, unfortunately, everything that harms Russia gives the Kiev authorities pleasure. They rub their hands with pleasure. Therefore, we need to challenge the court’s decision and accumulate materials for future trials, “Formanchuk stressed. 2014, even before Crimea was reunited with Russia. In August 2014, the University of Amsterdam – the curator of the cultural institution – decided not to return the exhibits to either Ukraine or Crimea until a decision of a competent judge or an agreement between the parties. The District Court of Amsterdam in December 2016 ordered the transfer of objects to Kiev in accordance with the Dutch cultural heritage law. The Crimean side appealed this, and three years later the court made an interim decision that the norm was not applicable to this case. On October 26 this year, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled that the Allard Pearson Museum should deposit the gold for storage in Ukraine “until the situation stabilizes” on the peninsula. At the same time, the instance stressed that it did not consider the issue of its ownership, only about the transfer. The collection will remain in the Netherlands for at least three months, during which cassation is possible. that the struggle for the return of museum values ​​will continue.

sevastopol

Netherlands

Russia

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148345/18/1483451890_288:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_ba02f78c9bfa3b924ae65181eb7265e3.jpg

society, united nations, sevastopol, netherlands, vladimir putin, the situation around the collection of Scythian gold, alexander formanchuk, anastasia gridchina, russia

08:13 28.10.2021 (updated: 09:35 10/28/2021)

Crimea urged Ukraine to abandon claims for Scythian gold

SIMFEROPOL, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Ukrainian community of Crimea, Anastasia Gridchina, called on the Kiev authorities to change their minds and abandon their claims to Scythian gold.

“No other land, except for the Crimean one, where unique artifacts were found, can historically claim them,” she told RIA Novosti.

On Tuesday, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled to transfer the collection to Ukraine, Moscow intends to appeal this. According to Gridchina, it is too early to put an end to the matter.

“The transfer of the unique Crimean Scythian gold to Ukraine is a violation of all international norms, 650 unique artifacts have never belonged to Ukraine. The celebration of the official Kiev victory in the Dutch court <...> is like a triumph of thieves and black diggers,” she added.

In turn, the head of the Civic Chamber of Crimea, Alexander Formanchuk, said that the current Ukrainian government is incapable of sensing international reality. In his opinion, if Kiev adhered to the principle of good-neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation, they would not block the return of artifacts to Crimea.

“Today, unfortunately, everything that harms Russia gives the Kiev authorities pleasure. Therefore, they rub their hands with pleasure in the Scythian gold case. Therefore, we need to challenge the court’s decision and accumulate materials for future trials,” Formanchuk stressed.

Scythian gold

A collection of Scythian gold from four Crimean museums – about two thousand objects – was taken for an exhibition at the Allard Pearson Museum in the capital of the Netherlands in early February 2014, even before Crimea was reunited with Russia. In August 2014, the University of Amsterdam – the curator of the cultural institution – decided not to return the exhibits to either Ukraine or Crimea until the decision of a competent judge or an agreement between the parties.
The District Court of Amsterdam in December 2016 ordered the transfer of objects to Kiev in accordance with the Dutch law on cultural heritage. The Crimean side appealed against this, and three years later the court made an interim decision that the norm was not applicable to this case.

On October 26 this year, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled that the Allard Pearson Museum should deposit the gold in storage with Ukraine “until the situation stabilizes” on the peninsula. At the same time, the instance stressed that it did not consider the issue of its ownership, only about the transfer. The collection will remain in the Netherlands for a minimum of three months, during which appeal is possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev always returns its own: “first we will return the Scythian gold, and then the Crimea.”

The head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksenov called the court’s decision political and said that the struggle for the return of museum values ​​would continue.

