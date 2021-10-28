https://ria.ru/20211029/oruzhie-1756781960.html

Pentagon urged allies to lift restrictions on arms supplies to Ukraine

Pentagon urged allies to lift restrictions on arms supplies to Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

Pentagon urged allies to lift restrictions on arms supplies to Ukraine

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper called on all of Washington’s allies to lift restrictions on supplies to Ukraine … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

2021-10-29T01: 26

2021-10-29T01: 26

2021-10-29T01: 50

in the world

Ukraine

USA

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755753678_0:76:3072:1804_1920x0_80_0_0_055f119c0256620cf099c0d3660f85f2.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, called on all of Washington’s allies to lift restrictions on the supply of lethal defense weapons to Ukraine. She expressed the opinion that Ukraine should be able to “acquire the means it needs to defend itself.” Therefore, I would like these restrictions to be lifted, “- concluded the assistant to the head of the Pentagon. In mid-October, the adviser to the head of the presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovich, said that Ukraine received new batches of lethal weapons from the United States. According to him, the American aircraft brought” a lot of high-precision offensive weapons. ”Earlier, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that Biden had approved a new $ 60 million military aid package for Ukraine, including deliveries of Javelin. The US administration in 2017 approved the supply of weapons to Kiev, including portable anti-tank missile systems Javelin. Previous administration of Barack Obama refused to do so, despite repeated requests from the Ukrainian side. Moscow has repeatedly warned against plans to supply weapons to Kiev, as this step will only lead to an escalation of the conflict in Donbass. will help to resolve the crisis isa in Donbass and the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The majority of European politicians spoke out against the supply of weapons to Ukraine. For example, the former OSCE chairman, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that such steps are a very risky and counterproductive way out of the crisis.

https://ria.ru/20211021/oruzhie-1755527870.html

https://ria.ru/20211028/ukraina-1756708968.html

Ukraine

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/16/1755753678_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d038c3b4521759dfcfadb64238025d13.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, usa