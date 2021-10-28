https://ria.ru/20211029/oruzhie-1756781960.html
Pentagon urged allies to lift restrictions on arms supplies to Ukraine
WASHINGTON, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, called on all of Washington's allies to lift restrictions on the supply of lethal defense weapons to Ukraine. She expressed the opinion that Ukraine should be able to "acquire the means it needs to defend itself." Therefore, I would like these restrictions to be lifted, "- concluded the assistant to the head of the Pentagon. In mid-October, the adviser to the head of the presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovich, said that Ukraine received new batches of lethal weapons from the United States. According to him, the American aircraft brought" a lot of high-precision offensive weapons. "Earlier, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that Biden had approved a new $ 60 million military aid package for Ukraine, including deliveries of Javelin. The US administration in 2017 approved the supply of weapons to Kiev, including portable anti-tank missile systems Javelin. Previous administration of Barack Obama refused to do so, despite repeated requests from the Ukrainian side. Moscow has repeatedly warned against plans to supply weapons to Kiev, as this step will only lead to an escalation of the conflict in Donbass. will help to resolve the crisis isa in Donbass and the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The majority of European politicians spoke out against the supply of weapons to Ukraine. For example, the former OSCE chairman, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that such steps are a very risky and counterproductive way out of the crisis.
Pentagon urged allies to lift restrictions on arms supplies to Ukraine
“First of all, I would like all allies to lift restrictions on the supply of aid in the form of lethal defense weapons. At the moment, the United States has supplied Javelin missile systems, Georgia and Ukraine have already acquired them,” Cooper said during an event organized at the site. Center for Strategic and International Studies.
She expressed the opinion that Ukraine should be able to “acquire the funds it needs to protect itself.” Therefore, I would like these restrictions to be removed, “- concluded the assistant to the head of the Pentagon.
In mid-October, the adviser to the head of the presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovich, said that Ukraine had received new shipments of lethal weapons from the United States. According to him, the American aircraft brought “a lot of high-precision offensive weapons.”
Earlier, the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin said that Biden had approved a new $ 60 million military aid package for Ukraine, including Javelin supplies. In 2017, the US administration approved the supply of weapons to Kiev, including the Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems. The previous administration of Barack Obama refused to do this, despite repeated requests from the Ukrainian side.
Moscow has repeatedly warned against plans to supply weapons to Kiev, as this step will only lead to an escalation of the conflict in the Donbass. As the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly stated, the supply of weapons to Ukraine from outside will not contribute to the settlement of the crisis in Donbass and the implementation of the Minsk agreements.
The majority of European politicians spoke out against the supply of weapons to Ukraine. For example, the former OSCE chairman, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that such steps are a very risky and counterproductive way out of the crisis.
