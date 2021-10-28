Polish PGNiG asked Gazprom to cut gas prices

WARSAW, Oct 28 – PRIME. The Polish oil and gas concern PGNiG announced that it had sent a letter to Gazprom with a request to reduce the price of gas supplied to Poland, justifying the request with an unprecedented leap in the European wholesale market.

“On October 28, 2021, PGNiG sent a letter to PJSC Gazprom and OOO Gazprom export, which modifies PGNiG’s statement of February 2020 to change the price of gas supplied under the contract for the sale of natural gas to Poland dated September 25, 1996 (as called the Yamal contract), in the direction of its reduction so that the revision process could take into account the current situation on the market, “- said in a statement.

“Recently, we have seen an unprecedented rise in natural gas prices in the European wholesale market. This emergency is the basis for a revision of the price terms on which we buy fuel under the Yamal contract. In our opinion, there is room for a reduction in the price of gas supplied to us.” – said the head of PGNiG Pavel Maevsky.

He added that PGNiG “reserves the right to treat the above letter as an independent proposal to revise the contract price.” According to the head of the Polish concern, the company’s efforts “may lead to a change in the price of gas received by PGNiG from Gazprom from November 1, 2021.”

A long-term agreement between PGNiG and Gazprom provides for the supply of up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas to Poland per year. According to the so-called take-or-pay clause, PGNiG is obliged to buy at least 8.7 billion cubic meters of gas per year. This contract is valid until the end of 2022. The Polish leadership has repeatedly stated that it will not renew it

