what could be behind the US guarantees in the extradition of Julian Assange – RT in Russian

The US authorities have provided British justice with guarantees that the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, in the event of extradition from the UK, allegedly will not be subjected to special administrative measures or held in a maximum security prison. In addition, Washington is ready to repatriate Assange to his homeland in Australia so that he can serve his term there. The WikiLeaks founder’s defense considers these guarantees to be invalid. The experts noted that the extradition of Assange is a matter of principle for the United States, and now there is a search for a way to do this with minimal reputational losses.

The United States has provided the London High Court with a “package of guarantees” for the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to America. This is reported by Western media with reference to these courts. On October 27, the High Court began considering an appeal by the US Department of Justice against the decision to refuse to extradite Assange to the American side, made in January this year.

The United States, in particular, guarantees that Assange will not allegedly be placed in the maximum security prison (ADX) Florence in Colorado. In addition, the United States promises that, if convicted, Assange can be repatriated to his homeland, to Australia, and serve his sentence there.

Extradition guarantees

James Lewis QC, on behalf of the US government, told the High Court that this “package of assurances” addressed to the UK responded to the concerns expressed by District Judge Vanessa Baraitser in her decision to deny extradition earlier this year.

“When the conditions for the application of special administrative measures and the detention in the maximum security prison of Florence are excluded, when the provision of medical assistance is guaranteed, when it becomes clear that he will be extradited to Australia to serve his sentence, then it will be safe to say that the district judge is not would make the decision on the relevant issue that it has taken, ”he told the court.

Assange trial

Judge Baraitser on January 4 refused to extradite Assange to the United States, ruling that it would be unlawful, as the harsh conditions in the US prison would lead to the suicide of the WikiLeaks founder.

In her decision, she relied on the opinions of medical experts from the defense, who diagnosed Assange with autism spectrum disorder and clinical depression.

At the same time, Judge Baraitser recognized as legitimate and well-grounded the charges brought against the founder of WikiLeaks by the US authorities. In her ruling, she rejected the defense’s arguments that the prosecution of the whistleblower was politically motivated.





For their part, Assange’s lawyers reject the guarantees provided by the American side. The WikiLeaks founder’s defense points out that Australia did not give any reason to believe it would agree to move Assange to the country to serve a US court sentence. This makes the US Department of Justice’s promise meaningless. They also noted that while waiting to be moved, he would be in great danger.

“Based on the available data, Mr. Assange is likely to be dead before the proposed displacement takes place,” the Australian television channel ABC quotes the defense.

Endless judgment

Assange’s prosecution began in 2010 after WikiLeaks published classified Pentagon materials on US military crimes in the Middle East. Incidents such as the shooting of civilians by a US military helicopter in Baghdad in 2007, as well as numerous casualties among Iraqi civilians as a result of negligent actions of the US Air Force, were made public.

In 2010, Assange was in Sweden awaiting a work permit, but left the Scandinavian country after being denied a residence permit and being accused of sexual harassment.

Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in 2017

In 2012, the journalist lived in the UK. Assange feared that the British authorities would extradite him to Stockholm, from where he, in turn, would be extradited to the United States. To avoid extradition, the founder of WikiLeaks took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he asked for political asylum. He spent seven years in the diplomatic mission building.

Despite Assange’s isolation, WikiLeaks continued to publish classified materials from the American intelligence services. In April 2019, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno announced that he was denying Julian Assange political asylum and was stripping him of his Ecuadorian citizenship. British police have arrested the founder of WikiLeaks. The US Department of Justice has brought a number of charges against the journalist, on the aggregate of which he could face up to 175 years in prison. Assange is now in the British maximum security prison Belmarsh.

Bargaining subject

According to Konstantin Blokhin, a leading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, now the US and British authorities are developing the most acceptable and “humane” position, which will allow Assange to be extradited to America.

“The United States does not want to look like punishers, despite the fact that Assange has badly damaged the reputation of Washington and showed the wrong side of American democracy, hitting the most sore spot. If now the United States tried to punish Assange most harshly, it is clear that this would prove him right, ”the expert noted.

Of course, for the United States this case is extremely resonant, but this issue cannot be resolved so simply, Konstantin Blokhin emphasized.

“Now the Americans are thinking over their every step, so there can be no hasty actions,” the political scientist added.

At the same time, Blokhin does not believe that Assange’s status is a subject of bargaining between Washington and London.

“The proceedings are taking place in Great Britain, it is the closest ally of the United States in the world. Providing some guarantees to the British court is work for the public to show that the “democratic principles” have been observed, and this court has retained legitimacy in the eyes of the international community, “said the interlocutor of RT.

The issue of extradition of the founder of WikiLeaks does not lie in the legal plane, and the exchange of guarantees can be called a theatrical performance for the public, American political scientist Mikhail Sinelnikov-Orishak said in an interview with RT.

“In Great Britain there is still a remnant of its former pride, and reputation is very important for English law. From London’s point of view, it would be better to give him away, but it would be a strong blow to prestige. Now there is a feverish idea of ​​how to get out of this situation with minimal losses, ”the political scientist said.

On the other hand, for Washington, Assange’s extradition and bringing him to trial in America is a matter of principle, the expert added.

“From their mafia point of view, this is fundamentally important. Their reputation is largely based on the fact that they spare no time, effort and money to persecute such “apostates” as Assange, “said Mikhail Sinelnikov-Orishak.

Julian Assange does not expect anything good if extradited to the United States, the expert is sure.

“He will be imprisoned for years to come. They are not seeking his extradition in order to bring him to the United States and release him demonstratively, ”the interlocutor of RT concluded.