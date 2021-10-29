https://ria.ru/20211029/foto-1756866503.html

The authors of the photo at the St. Basil’s Cathedral were given ten months in prison

The authors of the photo at the St. Basil's Cathedral were given ten months in prison

The authors of the photo at the St. Basil’s Cathedral were given ten months in prison

A blogger from Tajikistan Ruslan Bobiev and his girlfriend Anastasia Chistova were sentenced to ten months in prison for insulting the feelings of believers by provocative … RIA Novosti, October 29, 2021

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. A blogger from Tajikistan Ruslan Bobiev and his girlfriend Anastasia Chistova were sentenced to ten months in prison for insulting the feelings of believers with a provocative photo against the background of the St. clear disrespect for society and committed in order to insult the religious feelings of believers. They were sentenced to 10 months of imprisonment in a general regime correctional colony, “said the agency’s interlocutor. Thus, the court fully satisfied the prosecutor’s request. A photo has circulated on the networks, in which Bobiev (real name Ruslani Talabjon) stands in front of the temple, and a girl in police uniform sits in a kneeling position in front of him. After the arrest, the young man apologized for his act and promised “never to do this again.” He said that he was shooting pranks, for some of them he had already been brought to administrative responsibility. Bobiev also mentioned that he has 100 thousand subscribers, but now his page has been blocked. First, the couple was charged for violation of administrative law: the court found the girl guilty under the article “Failure to comply with the legal requirement of a police officer”, and the blogger was charged with violation of the rules of entry or the regime of stay in Russia foreigners. Both were sentenced to 10 days of arrest, Bobiev was also fined 5,000 rubles and expelled from Russia. The sanction of the case under the article on insulting the religious feelings of believers (part 1 of Article 148 of the Criminal Code) involves punishment up to one year in prison. This is one of the first criminal cases under this article in Moscow.

