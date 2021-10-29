The Suez Crisis began 65 years ago

On October 29, 1956, the Israeli army, after secret consultation with Britain and France, attacked Egyptian positions in the Sinai Peninsula. The operation was named “Kadesh” after the name of the city on Sinai mentioned in the Torah. The European part of the joint operation was called “Musketeer”, but all these events are now remembered as the Suez Crisis, the Suez, Sinai or Second Arab-Israeli War, as well as the Triple Aggression against Egypt, as the Arab and Soviet media invariably wrote about it. All the actions of the parties to the conflict had a second and even a third bottom, but no one hoped to seriously hide the Punchinelle’s secret, as a result of which the frank cynicism of the military victors very quickly led to their general condemnation from the world community and political defeat.

Israel initially chose the need to stop the Fedayeen raids from the Gaza Strip, which was secretly supported by Egypt, as the immediate reason for its hostilities, but another declared goal soon emerged: to achieve unhindered passage of Israeli ships through the Suez Canal and the Al-Tiran Strait.

In principle, this legal demand has already been previously supported by representatives of other countries: the UN Security Council ordered Egypt to open the Suez Canal for Israeli shipping on September 1, 1951, but this instruction was ignored. The Israelis were even more worried about the military preparations of Gamal Abdel Nasser, who led Egypt since 1954. Receiving weapons from the countries of the Warsaw bloc, he promised to gather forces and wipe out both Israel and all its inhabitants from the face of the earth.

Great Britain and France, which entered into a secret Anglo-French-Israeli agreement on military operations against Egypt on October 22, 1956, the so-called Sevres Protocol, named after the city in France, next to which, at the villa, and the meeting was held, should have been after the Israeli invasion depict a peacekeeping mission and land troops in the Suez Canal area under the pretext of protecting shipping. Thus, Israel pledged to be the first to attack Egypt, and Great Britain and France – to organize their invasion under the pretext of “protecting the channel and the need to separate the warring parties.”

The real goal of the European powers – for which they went to a quick rapprochement with the Israeli leadership – was to prevent the nationalization of the Suez Canal, which Nasser announced on July 26, 1956, explaining this by the need to obtain funds for his dream project – the construction of the Aswan hydroelectric station. The Suez Canal, opened back in 1869, was originally built as a Franco-Egyptian project, but in the 1870s Great Britain bought out the Egyptian half of the shares and now was not going to part with this most important asset, controlled by financial and industrial groups led by the Rothschilds and British monarchs …

The British Prime Minister, Conservative Anthony Eden, also sought to preserve the role of the British Empire in international politics and in the Middle East, albeit in a reduced form – after the loss of the largest colonies. The French prime minister, socialist Guy Mollet, who tried to block Egyptian aid to Algeria, which was then fighting for independence from France, was even more active in favor of an agreement with Israel. In the future, the coordinated actions of the three aggressor countries were supposed to lead to the capture of Cairo, the overthrow of Nasser and the change of his regime.

In turn, Gamal Nasser, who changed his initially quite peaceful course, clearly sought to exacerbate conflicts with Europe and Israel in the hope of earning popularity among the broad masses. He used the help of the USSR and sought to “ride this wave” – ​​to lead the Arab national movement, based on the hostile attitude of the local population towards Europeans – in the 1950s in Egypt there were already massacres against foreigners, as well as the burning of their enterprises and offices. The Arab leaders expressed their desire to destroy Israel even more clearly as an “artificial hotbed created by the Western imperialists.”

Initially, the tripartite alliance that attacked Egypt, everything went according to plan: the attack was unexpected for the Egyptians, part of their military leadership died on the night of October 28, when an Israeli fighter jet shot down a plane with General Staff officers returning from negotiations from Jordan and Syria. However, the chief of the General Staff of Egypt, Abdel Hakim Amer, survived, because he returned later on another plane.

In a week, Israel seized almost the entire Sinai Peninsula, as well as the Gaza Strip, with minimal losses. On November 5, Sharm el-Sheikh was occupied, located on the southern tip of the peninsula (now there is a popular resort). On November 7, Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ben-Gurion addressed the Knesset and declared that “the Sinai Campaign is the greatest and most glorious in the history of the Israeli people.” He also personally participated in those very secret negotiations between the three countries.

On October 31, Great Britain and France, in accordance with the same secret agreement, began a pre-planned bombing of Egypt, destroying a significant part of Egyptian aircraft with the help of carrier-based aircraft. On the same day, the British sunk several Egyptian ships, and a week later an Anglo-French landing was landed, taking control of Port Said, Port Fuad – and with them a significant part of the Suez Canal. At the same time, Great Britain and France vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution proposed by the United States calling on Israel to end its aggression against Egypt. Instead, they called on both sides of the conflict to withdraw troops from the Suez Canal.

But here, finally, it became clear that the European prime ministers did not take into account and that at the same time pushed the whole world to the very brink of a nuclear catastrophe, and did not allow the Suez crisis to develop into a full-scale war. Later, something similar will happen during the Cuban missile crisis in October 1962. Two superpowers intervened in the conflict at once – the USSR and the USA, both of which sided with Egypt.

Shortly before the events in the Sinai, an anti-communist uprising broke out in Hungary. The Soviet Union sent troops to “restore order and create conditions for peaceful creative work.” Great Britain and France mistakenly believed that the Soviet government in these conditions would have no time for Egypt, but they miscalculated. Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev not only “expressed concern”, he categorically demanded an immediate end to the aggression and even threatened Britain, France and Israel with the use of nuclear weapons.

“An explanation was sent out to comrades, the British and French, as they say, with such circles, where it was shown how many megatons of nuclear warheads should be put on England so that there would be none, and how much on France. In three days everyone turned off. We left the Suez Canal with Egypt alone, ”said Herbert Efremov, a Soviet designer of rocket and space technology, in an interview with a TASS correspondent in 2018.

18 September 13:03

Some historians argue that Khrushchev was clearly bluffing, or that it was not about strikes against Europe, but about the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the war zone, but any such conflict threatened to escalate into a full-scale nuclear war. Nuclear blackmail this time either really worked successfully, or simply coincided with the desire of the United States to extinguish the conflict as soon as possible. But at the same time, the “weakness” of the opponents-partners could move the Soviet leader and on tougher actions in Hungary, and on the further escalation of nuclear threats, which later led to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The most unexpected factor in this whole story was the position of the United States. President Dwight Eisenhower and his advisers, either out of a desire to enlist the sympathies of Nasser and the Arabs (which, in general, later did not come true), or outraged by the secrecy and deceit of European strategists, provided very significant support to the Egyptians, in fact disavowing almost all the military achievements of their allies. This was facilitated by the fact that both the US ambassador to Egypt and the CIA adhered to approximately the same position.

“Stories of collusion between us, the French and the Israelis are spreading widely, and the CIA has said they have proof,” the British Embassy in Washington telegraphed to Foreign Secretary Selwyn Lloyd, who was attending the Sevres meeting. “This reinforces the need for urgent action to convince the administration that this is not true.” However, it was all true, and the enraged Eisenhower knew about it. “There is no excuse for being deceived,” he told his Secretary of State John Dulles, the brother of Allen Dulles, who headed the CIA.

Most likely, the United States learned about the European conspiracy from one of the Israeli politicians. “Israel in general, and Ben-Gurion in particular, had no reason to keep it a secret,” explained Mordechai Bar-On, who headed the office of Chief of Staff Moshe Dayan and was present at the meeting. “It was beneficial for us that the world knew that we were not alone in this aggression.”

Ultimately, the meeting at Sevres became, according to the British historian Avi Shlaima, “The most documented military conspiracy in modern history.” The British prime minister denied any agreements before parliament, he burned his copy of the treaty, called on his French counterpart to do the same, but all this did not help both of them avoid resignation next year. Great Britain, tamed by the United States, finally lost its superpower status.

In this situation, the finest hour has come for the United Nations and its Secretary General Dag Hammarskjold, who was instructed by the General Assembly to implement the idea of ​​an international peacekeeping operation. Hammarskjold persuaded the Egyptian leadership to allow the deployment of UN troops on its territory after the armistice, and the first units of the UN forces were there on November 15, 1956.

The Suez Canal remained Egyptian – in return for a commitment never to hinder international shipping again.