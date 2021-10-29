https://ria.ru/20211028/ekrany-1756773489.html

The technology for the production of shatterproof screens has been developed

The technology for the production of shatterproof screens has been developed

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Scientists from Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and China have developed a new generation of composite glass technology that can be used to make screens for LED lamps, smartphones, TVs and computers. The new glass is shatterproof and delivers crystal clear images. The description is published in the journal Science. The material, based on lead halide perovskite nanocrystals, exhibits bright photoluminescence in a narrow range of light. “Lead halide perovskites can collect sunlight and convert it into renewable electricity, playing a vital role in lighting and inexpensive, but a new generation of highly efficient solar cells, “said research leader Dr. Jingwei Hou in a press release from the University of Queensland. In addition to lamps and solar panels, the new high-strength and transparent glass can be used in the production of screens for electronic devices. Previously, it was obtained only under tightly controlled laboratory conditions, since perovskite nanocrystals are extremely sensitive to light, heat and humidity. Even simple water vapor could destroy them in minutes. “Our team of chemical engineers and materials scientists developed a process for bonding nanocrystals in porous glass,” explains Dr. Howe. toxic lead ions. ” The resulting material is not afraid of moisture – it can be immersed in water. It is also resistant to heat and light. This opens up a wide variety of applications. “QLEDs or Quantum Dot LEDs are currently considered the best in terms of image quality and performance,” Howe continues. “Our technology is scalable and can be easily applied in their production.” Not only can we make these nanocrystals more durable, but we can also tune their optoelectronic properties in such a way that fantastic radiation efficiencies will be obtained, including the much-needed white light LEDs, “says another study author, Professor Vicki Chen. from the Materials Science Laboratory of the University of California, Santa Barbara, and the authors hope that their discovery will create a new generation of nanocrystalline composite glass, which is in high demand in the energy and chemical industries.

