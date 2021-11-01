German Ministry of Health urged the state authorities to reopen vaccination centers | News from Germany about Germany | DW

In Germany, due to the increase in the incidence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, calls are increasingly heard for the authorities of the federal states to reopen the vaccination centers against this infection. The reopening of these centers will allow as many people as possible to be re-vaccinated as soon as possible, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper published on Monday, November 1. Spahn urged to send written invitations for vaccination to all residents of the country over 60 years old. This tactic worked well during the administration of the first doses of the vaccine, Spahn pointed out.
Experts – for booster shots for the elderly
The head of the Federal Medical Chamber of Germany, Klaus Reinhardt, also spoke out for the resumption of the work of the vaccination centers. Such a move will become a “cornerstone” in the fight against the pandemic, Reinhardt said. He called for additional (booster) vaccinations against covid in the appropriate age categories to be done in these institutions.
A similar appeal was made earlier by Karl Lauterbach, an expert on health issues from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). According to him, booster doses of the drug for COVID-19 are necessary for people over 70 years old.
Soyuz 90 / Greens health expert Janosch Dahmen blamed the slow vaccination campaign on private practitioners who, according to Dahmen, have fallen short of expectations after most vaccination centers closed.
Berlin: doctors urged to invite patients for vaccinations by phone
In turn, Berlin Health Senator Dilek Kalayci regards vaccination as “the main activity” of general practitioners. In his opinion, doctors should systematically call their patients and invite them to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In Berlin, about 40 percent of vaccinations are now given at one of the two vaccination centers or at mobile centers.
At the end of September, most of the covid vaccination centers in Germany were closed, some were transferred to reduced reception times. Since then, vaccinations have mostly been delivered in health facilities or through mobile campaigns.
Vaccination against COVID-19 in Germany
As of November 1, 84 million Germany had nearly 112 million vaccinations against covid. 69.4 percent of the country’s population received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 66.7 percent are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the seven-day average spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Germany in less than a week and a half increased from 100 to 154.8 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The daily increase in infections on November 1 was 9658 cases, and deaths among patients with covid – 23. In total, the virus was detected in 4,607,208 people in the country, 95,752 of them died, more than 4.28 million recovered, said the Robert Koch Institute.
See also:
-
What vaccines is humanity vaccinated against coronavirus
BioNTech / Pfizer: the beginning of the mRNA revolution
The first vaccine against COVID-19 approved for use in the US and the EU was the development of German scientists with Turkish roots Ugur Shahin and his wife Ozlem Tyurechi. Their firm BioNTech from Mainz entered into an alliance with the American giant Pfizer, and the vaccine began to be called “Pfizer’s” vaccine. 2 billion doses will be released in 2021. The media started talking about a “revolution” in pharmaceuticals, since the first mRNA vaccine was created.
-
What vaccines is humanity vaccinated against coronavirus
Moderna: originally from Harvard University
The American biotechnology company Moderna also specializes in RNA technologies, which are considered a new word in medicine. Its headquarters are located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, near Harvard University, whose scientists founded the firm in 2010. The Moderna vaccine, created with financial support from the authorities, became the second registered in the US and the EU at the turn of 2020-21.
-
What vaccines is humanity vaccinated against coronavirus
AstraZeneca has the “Oxford vaccine”
Scientists at Oxford University have entered into an alliance with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca for clinical trials and the production of their vaccine. It provides a significant amount of vaccination for UK residents, fulfills a large EU order and actively works with developing countries, because the “Oxford vaccine” has a very low price. So, in India it is produced for the local market and for export.
-
What vaccines is humanity vaccinated against coronavirus
“Sputnik V”: the very first registration
In August 2020, Russia announced that it was the first in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine dubbed Sputnik V. Mass vaccination of the Russian population officially began in January 2021. This vector vaccine, developed by scientists from the Moscow Gamaleya Center, is being promoted to foreign markets by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The picture shows the arrival of the first batch in Bolivia.
-
What vaccines is humanity vaccinated against coronavirus
Sinovac: a quiet competitor from China
Without much ado and detailed clinical trial reports, China has developed at least three vaccines. One of them, created on the basis of an inactivated (killed) coronavirus, was tested by Sinovac Biotech in several Asian countries, including Indonesia, which then purchased it. To set an example for his compatriots, the country’s president, Joko Widodo, was the first to be vaccinated.
-
What vaccines is humanity vaccinated against coronavirus
CureVac: Tesla’s Vaccine Printer
Registration of the second German mRNA vaccine is still postponed: it is not effective enough, CureVac, which has entered into an alliance with Bayer, reported in June 2021. This thwarts plans to make it in clinics around the world. A sample of a mobile printer created by his German subsidiary Tesla Grohmann was demonstrated by Elon Musk (center) to the Bundestag in the summer of 2020.
-
What vaccines is humanity vaccinated against coronavirus
Sanofi: two failures and help to the European Union
The French pharmaceutical company Sanofi is one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers. But this time it failed twice: neither a joint development with the British GlaxoSmithKline, nor an attempt to create an mRNA vaccine have so far yielded the desired result. To help provide EU countries, its Frankfurt am Main plant (pictured) will release 125 million doses of BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine in the summer.
-
What vaccines is humanity vaccinated against coronavirus
Johnson & Johnson: One dose is enough
The American corporation Johnson & Johnson has become one of six manufacturers of vaccines against coronavirus with which the EU has entered into preliminary supply agreements. Her vector vaccine only requires one vaccine, not two, and is stored in conventional refrigerators. For the EU, the vaccine, registered on March 11, 2021, will be produced by the corporation’s Belgian subsidiary, Janssen.
Author: Andrey Gurkov