German Ministry of Health urged the state authorities to reopen vaccination centers | News from Germany about Germany | DW

In Germany, due to the increase in the incidence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, calls are increasingly heard for the authorities of the federal states to reopen the vaccination centers against this infection. The reopening of these centers will allow as many people as possible to be re-vaccinated as soon as possible, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper published on Monday, November 1. Spahn urged to send written invitations for vaccination to all residents of the country over 60 years old. This tactic worked well during the administration of the first doses of the vaccine, Spahn pointed out.

Experts – for booster shots for the elderly

The head of the Federal Medical Chamber of Germany, Klaus Reinhardt, also spoke out for the resumption of the work of the vaccination centers. Such a move will become a “cornerstone” in the fight against the pandemic, Reinhardt said. He called for additional (booster) vaccinations against covid in the appropriate age categories to be done in these institutions.

A similar appeal was made earlier by Karl Lauterbach, an expert on health issues from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). According to him, booster doses of the drug for COVID-19 are necessary for people over 70 years old.

Soyuz 90 / Greens health expert Janosch Dahmen blamed the slow vaccination campaign on private practitioners who, according to Dahmen, have fallen short of expectations after most vaccination centers closed.

Berlin: doctors urged to invite patients for vaccinations by phone

In turn, Berlin Health Senator Dilek Kalayci regards vaccination as “the main activity” of general practitioners. In his opinion, doctors should systematically call their patients and invite them to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In Berlin, about 40 percent of vaccinations are now given at one of the two vaccination centers or at mobile centers.

At the end of September, most of the covid vaccination centers in Germany were closed, some were transferred to reduced reception times. Since then, vaccinations have mostly been delivered in health facilities or through mobile campaigns.

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Germany

As of November 1, 84 million Germany had nearly 112 million vaccinations against covid. 69.4 percent of the country’s population received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 66.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Germany in less than a week and a half increased from 100 to 154.8 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The daily increase in infections on November 1 was 9658 cases, and deaths among patients with covid – 23. In total, the virus was detected in 4,607,208 people in the country, 95,752 of them died, more than 4.28 million recovered, said the Robert Koch Institute.

See also: