German police in October detained 5285 people who tried to illegally cross the country’s borders en route through Belarus and Poland. Such data were provided by the FRG authorities on Monday, November 1. In general, since the beginning of the year, law enforcement officers have identified 7832 illegal immigrants who tried to penetrate Germany in this way.

In the last 2 days alone, the police did not allow 597 illegal immigrants – residents of Iraq, Syria, Iran and Afghanistan – to enter the republic from Polish territory. Investigations have been opened against 18 smugglers.

EU accused Lukashenko’s regime of provoking migration crisis

An avalanche increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving from Poland has been observed in Germany since August. The European Union accuses the regime of the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately provoking a migration crisis and organizing the transfer of thousands of illegal immigrants to the EU borders in response to the sanctions that Europe has imposed against his regime.

At the end of May, Lukashenka announced that Minsk would no longer detain illegal immigrants trying to get to the territory of the European Union through Belarus. The German Federal Police Union has warned against a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis due to the current influx of refugees.

