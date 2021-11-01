German police reported thousands of illegal immigrants detained at the border | News from Germany about Germany | DW

German police in October detained 5285 people who tried to illegally cross the country’s borders en route through Belarus and Poland. Such data were provided by the FRG authorities on Monday, November 1. In general, since the beginning of the year, law enforcement officers have identified 7832 illegal immigrants who tried to penetrate Germany in this way.
In the last 2 days alone, the police did not allow 597 illegal immigrants – residents of Iraq, Syria, Iran and Afghanistan – to enter the republic from Polish territory. Investigations have been opened against 18 smugglers.
EU accused Lukashenko’s regime of provoking migration crisis
An avalanche increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving from Poland has been observed in Germany since August. The European Union accuses the regime of the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately provoking a migration crisis and organizing the transfer of thousands of illegal immigrants to the EU borders in response to the sanctions that Europe has imposed against his regime.
At the end of May, Lukashenka announced that Minsk would no longer detain illegal immigrants trying to get to the territory of the European Union through Belarus. The German Federal Police Union has warned against a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis due to the current influx of refugees.
What color was the skin of our ancestors?
The upper part of the face is brown, the lower part is pinkish, the middle is with a yellowish tinge. This symbolic image is the hallmark of the exhibition at the Neanderthal Museum in the German city of Mettmann in 2017. The exposition tells about the history of emigration. By the way, did you know that the type of light-skinned people appeared only about 4500 years ago?
Not only “blacks” and “whites”
From this stand, where you can see portraits of different people, the exposition begins. The pictures were taken as part of the “Humanae” project of Brazilian photographer Angelica Dass, who presented all the variety of skin tones. For this series, the girl made portraits as if for documents. And for the background, she selected a color that matches the color of the model’s face. A total of 200 shades turned out!
Vestonitskaya Venus
And this is Vestonice Venus – a small statuette of a woman discovered in 1925 during archaeological excavations in Dolní Vestonice, an Upper Paleolithic site in the Breclav region of the South Moravian region of the Czech Republic. It is assumed that its age is about 25 thousand years, and it was made by the hands of immigrants from the African continent.
World emigration – on the interactive map
Interactive maps that allow tracing the paths of emigration over the past millennia, presentations using 3D technology and animation – the exhibition at the Neanderthal Museum meets the most modern requirements. “Our goal is to show that emigration is a universal human phenomenon, and it began millions of years ago,” underlines the director of the museum Gerd-Christian Weniger.
Rapprochement history
About 7,500 years ago, farmers from the Middle East appeared in Europe. Assimilation with local peoples, who hunted mainly by hunting, gradually took place. As a result, agriculture, animal husbandry, and later metal processing began to develop in Europe. Scientists are sure that the path from the Middle East to Europe ran through the territory of modern Turkey.
What made you jump off the spot
But why did our ancestors move from one territory to another? As this “info-cube” shows, people had to break away from their homes for various reasons. It is assumed that in ancient times one of the main factors was a change in climate towards a cooling. As a result, large regions suffered crop failures, which caused severe food shortages. And people went south.
Emigration today
Today, the main reason for emigration is economic. Most often, people change their place of residence in order to improve their standard of living. But many have to flee to another country due to military conflicts in their homeland. Politicians are faced with difficult tasks: to end wars and conflicts in countries where there is an outflow of citizens, and to solve problems with the integration of refugees.
Where is your homeland?
At the exhibition you can see recordings of interviews with emigrants and refugees who arrived in Germany, who tell what made them leave their homeland and move here, as they are perceived in German society. Visitors are also offered recordings of interviews with children and grandchildren of those who moved to Germany several decades ago. They talk about how they live in this country.
For the little ones
It was important for the organizers of the exhibition to do everything to make this exposition understandable to children. After all, it is they, as the director of the Neanderthal Museum Gerd-Christian Weniger notes, every day – in kindergartens and schools – who contribute to the integration.
Author: Anya Lamesh, Natalia Koroleva
