what will change in the life of Russians in November – RT in Russian

The Central Bank recommended satisfying the applications of individuals to change the terms of the loan in situations where the income no longer allows the borrower to fulfill its obligations, including due to the coronavirus. Also this month, a new form of COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be introduced. In addition, against the background of the beginning of non-working days in a number of Russian regions, businesses will receive support in the form of payments of one minimum wage for each employed employee, as well as soft loans.

Alcoholic beverages

From November 1, amendments to the Rules for maintaining a unified state register of the capacities of the main technological equipment for the production of ethyl alcohol or alcoholic beverages come into force.

Organizations engaged in the production of alcoholic beverages without the addition of ethyl alcohol (with the exception of the production of beer and beer drinks, cider, poiret, mead) will have to provide a calculation of the production capacity of the main technological equipment.





Change in loan rules due to COVID-19

The Central Bank recommended satisfying the applications of individuals about changing the conditions of a loan or loan in cases where the borrower’s income no longer allows the fulfillment of obligations due to a decrease in income or infection with coronavirus.

In case of COVID-19 illness, you will need to provide the bank with a statement and a document confirming COVID-19 from the borrower or family members living with him. The application must be submitted between November 1 and December 31, 2021.

Small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the self-employed, can count on similar support measures.

Corporate SIM cards

Companies and individual entrepreneurs must submit data on their corporate numbers by November 30. Otherwise, from December 1, such cards will be blocked. Employees, in turn, must confirm this data.

It is noted that these measures are aimed at combating telephone fraud. It is expected that the new mechanism will reduce the number of illegal actions using anonymous SIM cards.

Maximum fees for money transfers

From November 1, the maximum values ​​of the size of the fee for transfers of funds between individuals will be updated.

So, when transferring funds for a total amount of up to 100 thousand rubles per month, no fee will be charged. When transferring an amount exceeding this value, the fee will be 0.5% of the transferred amount, but not more than 1.5 thousand rubles.

New vaccination certificate

From November 8, a new form of COVID-19 vaccination certificate is being introduced.

The order of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation states that the certificate is automatically generated in the form of an electronic document in Russian and English no later than three calendar days after the completion of vaccination. The certificate provides a place for the QR code.

Certificates generated before the entry into force of the new order will be automatically reissued on the public services portal by March 1.

Payments for employees in affected industries and soft loans

The Russian government, amid the introduction of non-working days due to the spread of coronavirus infection, will pay businesses from affected industries one minimum wage (minimum wage) per employee.

As First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov noted at a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and members of the Cabinet of Ministers, the measure will require about 27 billion rubles. Its coverage will be about 2 million people. The Federal Tax Service is expected to collect applications remotely.

“The acceptance of applications can be organized from November 1 to December 15, and the payments themselves could be made from November 15, taking into account the holidays until December 31,” Interfax quotes Belousov.

In addition, from November 1, representatives of small and medium-sized businesses will be able to count on soft loans at a rate of 4% per annum for up to 1.5 years.

We are talking about enterprises from the list of industries most susceptible to the negative impact of temporary anti-epidemic measures.

Earlier, the Bank of Russia decided to allocate 60 billion rubles to secure soft loans for small and medium-sized businesses.

Payments to the defenders of besieged Leningrad

Until November 22 – the anniversary of the launch of the Road of Life – the Russian authorities must transfer payments in the amount of 50 thousand rubles to residents and defenders of besieged Leningrad.

We are talking about those citizens who were awarded the medal “For the Defense of Leningrad” or the badge “Inhabitant of the besieged Leningrad”.

More than 75 thousand people are expected to receive the funds. In total, about 4 billion rubles will be allocated for these purposes.

RIA News

© Alexey Maishev

Renewal of flights with nine countries

From November 9, Russia resumes flights with nine countries: the Bahamas, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia, Sweden and Thailand.

It was also decided to remove restrictions on air traffic with Austria, Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition, the number of flights to France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, North Macedonia and Venezuela, Malta and the Maldives will be increased.

Also, from November 9, restrictions on regular and charter flights from Russian airports to the resort cities of Egypt Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh are lifted.