WHO reveals who needs to be vaccinated against coronavirus more often than others
The WHO called the terms of revaccination for people with low immunity – Russia news today
WHO reveals who needs to be vaccinated against coronavirus more often than others
Melita Vujnovich, WHO Representative in Russia, gave advice to people with a low immune response when it is worth revaccinating against coronavirus. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. WHO Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovich advised people with a low immune response when to revaccinate against coronavirus. Earlier on Monday, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that the department was preparing a request to WHO on how often to revaccinate against COVID-19. the vaccine was commented on by Vladimir Putin. At a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, he noted that even in those countries where more than 60 percent of the population were vaccinated, a new outbreak of the disease began. This is due to the fact that “they missed the moment, did not start the revaccination on time,” the president explained.
