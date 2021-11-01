why Biden expressed concern about Turkey’s presence of Russian S-400 complexes – RT in Russian

Joe Biden, during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the G20 summit, said that the American side was concerned about Ankara’s presence of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. Earlier, the Turkish leader called the constant pressure of the United States on the acquisition of the S-400 unacceptable. According to experts, despite the fact that the United States has once again expressed its dissatisfaction with the S-400 deal, Biden is unlikely to introduce new restrictive measures against Turkey. At the same time, political analysts do not exclude that Washington will try to convince Ankara to stop cooperation with Russia in the defense sphere.

Washington is concerned about Ankara’s S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems. This was stated by US President Joe Biden during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

“President Biden confirmed that the countries are partners in the field of defense, as well as the importance of Turkey as a NATO ally, but noted the concern of the United States in connection with the presence of Russian S-400 air defense systems in Turkey,” the White House said in a statement.

Also on the topic “Get additional trump cards”: what lies behind the possible expansion of military cooperation between Turkey and the United States

The defense ministers of the United States and Turkey discussed the possibilities of expanding and strengthening mutual military cooperation, the Pentagon said. V…

In addition, it is noted that Biden stressed his desire to maintain constructive relations between the two countries, “expand the areas of their cooperation and effectively overcome the differences that arise between them.”

Earlier, Erdogan called the constant pressure of the United States on the acquisition of Russian air defense systems “unacceptable”, noting that Ankara could not agree with this. He also stressed that the deal with the Russian Federation is closed, “there is no turning back.”

In addition, a few days before the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Turkish leader in an interview with the American CBS television channel announced Ankara’s intentions to purchase an additional batch of S-400s from Moscow. According to him, in the future, no one will be able to interfere with which defense systems Turkey acquires and from which country. Only Ankara can make such decisions, Erdogan stressed.

“The process in relation to the S-400 continues, there is not even a question of retreating,” the Turkish leader said after the meeting with Vladimir Putin, as quoted by the Hurriyet Daily News.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

AP

© Turkish Presidency

In addition, in an interview with The New York Times, Erdogan called the acquisition of the first batch of S-400s from Russia as a correct and profitable decision. He said that “it was worth it,” adding that the Turkish side can strengthen its defenses as it wishes.

Washington opposition

Recall that Ankara and Moscow signed a contract for the supply of S-400 systems to Turkey in 2017. The amount of the contract was $ 2.5 billion. The Russian Federation fulfilled its obligations under the agreements on the supply of components of the air defense system by the fall of 2019.

At the same time, Washington has repeatedly declared its dissatisfaction with this deal, and in December last year, even under Donald Trump, it imposed restrictions against its NATO ally in accordance with the Law on Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions (CAATSA). According to the US Treasury Department, the country’s Defense Industry Directorate and four Turkish officials fell under the restrictions. As specified in the State Department, sanctions against this department include, among other things, “a ban on the issuance in the United States of special licenses and permits for the export of any goods or technology”, as well as “a ban on the issuance of loans or credits by US financial institutions in the amount of more than any 12 month period “.

Also on the topic “Emphasizes its sovereignty”: how Turkey reacted to the introduction of new US sanctions over the acquisition of the S-400

The Turkish side “condemns and rejects” the decision of the United States to impose sanctions against Ankara over the purchase of Russian S-400s. About…

This measure was condemned in Ankara, saying that they reject Washington’s decision to impose sanctions restrictions due to the purchase of the S-400.

“Turkey will never refuse to take measures necessary to protect its national security,” the republic’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In turn, the head of the country’s defense industry department, Ismail Demir, who also fell under these sanctions, wrote on his Twitter page that the step of the American side will not change his position or the position of his team. In addition, he stressed that Washington’s measure “will in no way interfere with the Turkish defense industry.” Demir added that Ankara is committed to achieving full independence for the national defense industry.

Moscow also criticized Washington’s move, calling it “another manifestation of an arrogant attitude towards international law, a manifestation of illegitimate, unilateral, coercive measures” that the United States has been using for decades “left and right.” This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, noting that the decision of the United States does not add credibility to them in the international arena.

“Complete loyalty is required”

According to experts, Biden’s new statement on the S-400 is a reminder to Ankara of the White House’s position that an increase in defense cooperation with Russia is highly undesirable.

As Konstantin Blokhin, a leading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, noted in an interview with RT, in his own words, Biden wants to make it clear to Turkey that the Americans are not satisfied with its ambitious foreign policy line on the acquisition of Russian air defense systems.

“Neither the United States nor NATO are satisfied with these ambitions of the Turkish side and its intention to independently ensure its security. The alliance and Washington need iron discipline and complete loyalty from their Turkish partners. But Ankara is deliberately not going for this, ”the analyst said.

At the same time, the White House and the leadership of the alliance would not want to lose such an important partner as Turkey, so Biden is not taking any drastic action, Blokhin explained.

The White house

Reuters

© Al Drago / File

“He expressed his indignation about the S-400, but Washington will not dare to do more. The maximum that the American administration is capable of now is pressure in words, but the current US authorities will not seriously quarrel with Turkey, as it was under Trump, since their priority is the consolidation of NATO, ”the expert noted.

Political analyst Alexander Asafov also doubts that the White House can introduce any new restrictions against Turkey because of the Russian air defense systems.

“Washington is now focused on other foreign policy tasks, so I do not think that the United States will open a new stage in the escalation of relations with Ankara due to the next sanctions over the S-400. At the same time, the White House will not abandon its attempts to convince Turkey not to cooperate with Russia, primarily in the field of arms, ”he explained in an interview with RT.

According to Sergei Ermakov, an expert at the RISS Research Coordination Center, Washington is actually concerned that Ankara, as its NATO ally, is making a choice in favor of Russian systems, which will clearly play a key role in a hypothetical modern armed conflict.

Also on the topic Washington’s method: the US offered to discuss new measures against Russian arms exports

The US Congressional Research Service invited parliamentarians to discuss how, in addition to the already existing sanctions, you can …

“This removes Turkey from the powerful influence of the United States, since the American authorities view military-technical cooperation as an important element in the spread of their influence. Washington is facing an acute question of how to make Ankara still act in line with US foreign policy, or at least minimize the negative reputational costs that are evident in the light of the Turkish side’s deal with Moscow on the S-400 and the fact that Turkey openly opposes Americans on this issue, ”the analyst said.

From his point of view, it is much more important for Turkey itself to build an effective air defense system than to have an equal relationship with the White House.

“That is why the Turkish military-political leadership does not sacrifice the interests of the republic for the sake of the United States or NATO. The S-400 air defense system can be called the best weapon in its class, which is why Turkey acquired them. Russian systems have not only been installed, but also deployed in the republic, so it would be extremely stupid and inexpedient to reverse all this, ”the expert said.

Ermakov notes that so far Turkey has very consistently and toughly defended its interests in the S-400 issue, and predicts that this policy will continue.

“After all, the systems have strengthened the security of the republic, its airspace is covered more reliably. The choice of Russian air defense systems was preceded by the painstaking, comprehensive work of the Turkish military, who evaluated these systems and chose them. This was not a political trick on the part of Ankara to show its degree of disagreement with American policy. This was justified from the point of view of increasing the level of security, ”concluded Ermakov.