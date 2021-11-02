Biden at the climate summit said that Putin’s “tundra is on fire” :: Politics :: RBC

The US President criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin for not attending the Glasgow summit. Biden said that Russia has “very serious problems with the climate”

US President Joe Biden criticized China and Russia at the Glasgow climate summit. The main theses of his speech were published by The New York Times. According to him, China, like Russia, “did not appear” at the summit, although it claims to be world leadership. According to the President of the United States, Vladimir Putin has “the tundra on fire.”

“It’s the same with Putin in Russia. His tundra is on fire. His tundra is literally on fire. He has very serious problems with the climate, but he is silent about the desire to do anything, “- said Biden.

Beijing, according to the US President, made a “big mistake” by not showing up for the summit. “He lost his ability to influence people around the world, and people here at COP (short for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – RBK),” Biden said.

Putin’s advisor warned of risk of failure of Glasgow summit



The World Climate Conference is being held in Scotland under the auspices of the United Nations from 31 October to 12 November. The Summit of World Leaders took place on November 1 and 2. Conference attendees are working to keep global average temperature increases below 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels and to limit temperature increases to 1.5 degrees. To do this, you need to reduce the amount of harmful emissions, primarily carbon dioxide.