Ukrainian Defense Minister resigned | News from Germany about Ukraine | DW

Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran has submitted a letter of resignation. This was announced on Tuesday, November 2, by the representative of the country’s government in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnichuk, in his Telegram channel.

Taran has served as Minister of Defense since March 4, 2020. Earlier, the chairman of the Servant of the People faction, David Arahamia, said that Taran “has complaints about his state of health,” in connection with which another person may head the ministry.

The Rada will consider the dismissal of five ministers

The Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, November 3, at a plenary session will consider government personnel issues, Melnichuk wrote. Among them, along with the resignation of the head of the Ministry of Defense Taran, the dismissal of Roman Abramovsky from the post of Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, as well as Alexei Lyubchenko from the post of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, which became known earlier. In addition, the resignations of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Aleksey Reznikov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleg Urusky will be considered.

Reznikov may become the new Minister of Defense

According to the agency “Ukrainian News”, on the eve of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada supported Reznikov’s candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense instead of Taran, Deputy Irina Vereshchuk – for the post of Minister of Reintegration instead of Reznikov, Chairman of the State Customs Service Pavel Ryabikin – for the post of Minister for Strategic industries instead of Urusky, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Yulia Sviridenko – for the post of Minister of Economy instead of Lyubchenko.

