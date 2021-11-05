Brian Austin Green celebrates the anniversary of a new relationship after an official divorce from Megan Fox

“I’m so damn lucky!”





American actor Brian Austin Green, inspired by the long-awaited end of his divorce from Megan Fox, celebrates the anniversary of his relationship with dancer Sharna Burgess.

On his Instagram, 48-year-old Green shared a touching message, congratulating his beloved on the first date: “A whole year has passed. And I’ve never loved that before. I’m damn lucky! ”- wrote the actor.

Brian’s sweetheart, professional dancer Sharna Burgess, was more eloquent. She posted a romantic video made by the couple’s fans on Instagram and wrote a whole love letter to her boyfriend.

“A year ago, my world turned upside down. I just didn’t realize it then. You combine all the qualities of a man that I dreamed of. But how you love me, I did not even dare to dream. Before you, I did not know that it happens. I love you honey and I love being with you. A year has passed, and let there be even more of them, ”wrote Sharna.

Brian and Sharna started dating in October 2020, but hid their relationship for several months until they were spotted together during a romantic vacation in Hawaii. Now the couple takes part in the show “Dancing with the Stars”, where all the passion of their relationship splashes out in hot dances on the floor.

By the way, this is Brian Austin Green’s first serious relationship after a 10-year marriage with Megan Fox. From the moment of parting with the ex-wife and mother of his three sons, the actor was seen in several romantic affairs, but before meeting with Sharna Burgess did not take all his adventures seriously.