Sberbank launched the most powerful supercomputer in Russia

Two years after the launch of its first supercomputer, Christofari, Sberbank introduced another one – Christofari Neo based on Nvidia technologies, designed to solve artificial intelligence problems. According to the declared computing power, the new product is almost twice as large as its predecessor and can claim to be in the top of the most productive machines in the world and on the first line of the rating in Russia and the CIS. At the same time, the largest Russian state bank, fearing US sanctions, is looking for an alternative to Nvidia and is considering buying a Russian or foreign chip developer.

Sberbank’s second supercomputer

Sberbank and its cloud provider Sbercloud have launched their second supercomputer, Christofari Neo. The representative of the bank informed CNews about it.

It differs from its predecessor Christofari by almost twice as high productivity. According to Sberbank, the effective performance of Christofari Neo in operations with double precision numbers is almost 11.95 petaflops. Now it is the most powerful supercomputer in Russia.

Built by Christofari Neo based on Nvidia DGX A100 servers for machine learning applications. Each such server carries eight Nvidia A100 graphics accelerators (GPUs) with 80GB of memory. In total, Christofari Neo employs more than 700 of them, according to Sberbank. For calculations that do not concern artificial intelligence tasks, two are responsible for the server of 64-core AMD Epyc 7742 processors (Rome). The system memory is 2 TB.

Christofari Neo is suitable for training and inference (subsequent use) of transformer models with the most modern architecture that train on large data sets, according to Sberbank.

One supercomputer was not enough for Sberbank and Sbercloud

In November 2021, Kommersant reported that Sberbank is considering the possibility of switching to domestic hardware for projects in the field of AI. The State Bank allegedly fears problems in relations with its current partner in this area – the American Nvidia, which may arise due to sanctions against Russia. Sources of the publication in the market claim that the bank can buy a Russian or foreign chip developer, for example, Taiwan’s VIA Technologies, which previously sold Intel a team of specialists from its Centaur Technologies x86-chip design center for a fabulous $ 125 million.

Two computers – one platform

The first Christofari was presented in November 2019 and immediately acquired the status of the fastest supercomputer in the country, overtaking Lomonosov-2, developed by T-Platforms for Moscow State University.

Christofari is powered by high-performance Nvidia DGX-2 nodes. The stated machine performance in double precision computations in Linpack benchmarks reached 6.7 petaflops. Nvidia DGX-2 modules are equipped with two Intel Xeon Platinum processors and can work with 16 Tesla V100 video accelerators with 32 GB of HBM2 memory.

The new supercomputer, like Christofari, is tightly integrated with ML Space, a full-cycle cloud platform for the development and implementation of AI services. It provides the tools and resources for building, training, and deploying machine learning models – from connecting to data sources to automatically deploying models to the power of the Sbercloud cloud.

The first test access to Christofari Neo was received by the teams Sberdevices (a developer of smart devices) and Sber AI (engaged in the development of AI technologies). Thanks to ML Space, the Sberdevices team was able to seamlessly switch between two supercomputers and optimize the cost and speed of learning the ruGPT-3 language model.

According to the technical director (CTO) of Sberbank David Rafalovsky, current and new Sbercloud customers will have access to the power of two supercomputers at once.

Cloud provider Sbercloud promises to start issuing test access to third-party developers by pre-registration to the updated ML Space with support for Christofari Neo on December 1, 2021.

origin of name

The novelty, like its predecessor Christofari, was named after Nicholas Christophari, which became the first client of Russian savings banks in 1842. The word Neo was added to the original name, derived from neos, which means “new” or “young” in Greek.

The presentation video released by the bank stylistically refers the viewer to the cult trilogy Lana and Lily Wachowski (Lana and Lilly Wachowski) “The Matrix”, one of the main characters of which was programmer Thomas Anderson, known in hacker circles as Neo.

The most powerful supercomputers in Russia and the world

In the rating of 50 most powerful computers in Russia and the CIS, which is compiled by the Research Computing Center of Moscow State University and the Interdepartmental Supercomputer Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, as of the end of September 2021, the first supercomputer of Sberbank Christofari was in the lead. He managed to break away from the closest pursuer – the previously mentioned computer “Lomonosov-2” – more than 2.5 times (2.5 against 6.6 teraflops).

The three leaders are closed by MTS GROM, created with the participation of Nvidia, Mellanox and Netapp. It is built on the basis of an AMD Epyc 7742 CPU and a 40 GB Nvidia A100 GPU and is only slightly inferior in power to Lomonosov-2, with a performance of 2.2 teraflops.

According to the international rating of supercomputers Top500, the current world leader is the Fugaku supercomputer (442 teraflops), manufactured by Fujitsu and built on the basis of Fujitsu A64FX processors.

Next on the list are American supercomputers Summit (200 teraflops) and Sierra (125 teraflops), which are owned by the US Department of Energy. Both are built on IBM Power9 22C processors and Nvidia Volta GV100 graphics accelerators. The original Christofari is ranked 61st in the world.

Taking into account the performance declared by Sberbank, Christofari Neo could claim the first position in the domestic top-50 supercomputers. In the international ranking, the novelty would take 37th place, displacing the American Cactus (11.8 teraflops), produced by HPE based on AMD Epyc 7742 64C processors.