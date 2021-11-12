General Motors will build an electric Hummer for the army. Reedus

GM Defense, a division of General Motors that works with army contracts, will create a prototype army all-terrain vehicle based on the GMC Hummer EV. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin gave the green light to the army’s all-terrain vehicle project, who said last week that he supports President Biden’s administration’s new climate change policy.

Light army off-road vehicle GM Defense, adopted by the US Army Gm defense

The all-terrain vehicle will correspond to the technical specifications developed by the military and will not look like a production vehicle. The electric Hummer will not serve as a platform, but as a “donor” for an electric Humvee.

General motors

The company plans to use modified components such as the frame, electric motors and Ultium branded batteries.

GM Defense has already followed this pattern, working on the Infantry Squad Vehicle, a light nine-seater SUV currently in service. The basis for the car was the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 pickup truck.

Charger connector onboard Hummer EV General motors

According to GM Defense President Steve Dumont, for GM the project will be an important step in the commercialization of the direction of development of electric vehicles. Army contracts are lucrative, prestigious, and garnering public attention, so the creation of a successful “electric light reconnaissance vehicle” or eLRV will spur civilian interest in GM’s electric vehicles. Earlier, Steve Dumont in an interview with CNBC said that the potential volume of a contract with the military could be up to $ 25 billion.

Spare wheel view camera for electric Hummer General motors

The company plans to assemble a Hummer-based eLRV prototype for testing and military acceptance next year, said Rick Kewley, GM Defense’s vice president of product development and advanced technology.

According to the rules, the military must select the company that will produce the electric all-terrain vehicle based on a competition. In May of this year, Defense News reported that 10 companies participated in it. After processing the evaluation data of the presented concepts, the military will present specifications that will become the basis for the creation of pre-production prototypes.

Judging by the practice of the American military, at the final stage of the competition, the struggle for a contract will unfold between two automobile companies that have submitted projects that better meet the needs of the army than others. GM Defense’s rich experience and victories already won allow the company to be included in the list of potential favorites.

General motors

One of the important issues facing the army during the transition to electric vehicles is the creation of a reliable recharging scheme for combat vehicles that can be relied on in any situation. Steve Dumont said GM Defense sees a solution in the experience of refueling fighters and ground vehicles. According to Dumont, a workable recharging network for military electric vehicles can be based on a fleet of mobile generators.