Floki Inu Investigation & Binance’s Plans: Crypto Market News From Investing.com

© Reuters



Investing.com – The UK regulator has launched an investigation into the Floki Inu ad campaign, and Binance.US wants to raise $ 200 million ahead of the IPO – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily roundup.

Since the beginning of the year, about 250 facts of theft of equipment for the extraction of cryptocurrencies have been recorded in the Irkutsk region. The total damage exceeded 76 million rubles, the local Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

The UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has launched an investigation into the marketing campaign of the Floki Inu meme cryptocurrency. It analyzes the legitimacy of promoting such products in public transport systems, reports the Financial Times.

In Israel, the founder of ICO startups Sirin Labs, Stx Technologies Limited (Stox) and Leadcoin Moshe Hogeg was arrested on suspicion of cryptocurrency fraud, money laundering and sexual crimes, writes Haaretz.

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is going to recover billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies in 2022, writes Bloomberg.

Binance’s US division could raise “a couple hundred million dollars” in a round of funding within one to two months, said CEO Changpeng Zhao.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina