The head of the Ukrainian intelligence service Budanov called the timing of the “invasion” of Russia

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said in an interview with the Military Times that he confirms the conclusions of his Western colleagues that the threat of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine increases with the onset of cold weather.

“Our assessments are almost the same as those of our American colleagues,” Budanov said.

He also named what forces Russia can use. In his opinion, these will be armored attacks with the support of aviation and artillery. Following, according to Budanov, will be followed by a landing in the east of the country, in Odessa and Mariupol. The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence of Ukraine admitted that the invasion could go through the territory of Belarus, but believes that it will be less.

According to Budanov’s estimates, which he is doing on the basis of past Russian exercises, Moscow can simultaneously land up to 3,500 paratroopers and special operations personnel.

Speaking about the fighting in the cold season, the head of the State Guards Directorate of Ukraine said that this was not a problem for Ukrainians and Russians.

The impending attack is evidenced by the psychological operations that are currently being carried out, says Budanov. According to him, the goal is to destabilize Ukraine, undermining its ability to defend itself. He even referred to such operations as protests against vaccination against COVID-19. He called another such operation the border conflict on the Belarusian-Polish border.

“Not a single country, except Ukraine, has an open war with Russia. And we have already had seven years. That is why we are confident that the United States should give us everything that we have not received before,” Budanov concludes from what was said. He demanded that help be provided immediately, since later it might be very late.

According to Budanov, now Russia has concentrated more than 92 thousand troops near the borders of Ukraine. And the hostilities, in his opinion, could begin in late January or early February 2022.