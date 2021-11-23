https://ria.ru/20211123/yukos-1760268706.html

US court refused to reopen the process on the claim of the former Yukos shareholders

WASHINGTON, November 23 – RIA Novosti. A court in the US District of Columbia refused to reopen the proceedings against the former Yukos shareholders pending the conclusion of the proceedings in the Netherlands, where Russia succeeded in overturning the recovery of more than $ 50 billion. Enterprises, Veteran Petroleum and Yukos Universal. In the United States, the plaintiffs are trying to recover from Russia a multi-billion dollar sum. The court disagreed with some of the plaintiffs’ arguments, calling their interpretation of the process in Amsterdam “erroneous.” “The reference to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal shows that its conclusions regarding the” insufficient completeness of the procedures in Holland to resolve the issues significant for this case “are still true,” the document says. The position of the plaintiffs’ attorney confirms the conclusion, the court said. The parties must submit its status report on May 20, 2022. The plaintiffs are, according to the document, “currently considering appropriate next steps.” “At the same time, the applicants object to any further suspension and respectfully ask for the opportunity to be heard prior to any forthcoming court decision,” the materials read. In July 2014, the arbitration court in The Hague unanimously satisfied the claim of the former Yukos shareholders and ordered Russia to pay them about $ 50 billion. Russia challenged this decision, and in April 2016 the District Court in The Hague declared it invalid. However, in February 2020, the Court of Appeal in The Hague still ordered Russia to pay this amount. In May 2020, it became known that Moscow had filed a cassation appeal with the Supreme Court of the Netherlands, in which it requires the cancellation of the decision of the Court of Appeal in The Hague on the claim of the majority shareholders of the former Yukos oil company. obliging Russia to pay $ 57 billion. As specified, the amount increased due to the accrual of pennies. In November 2021, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands overturned the decision to pay more than $ 50 billion to the former shareholders of Yukos and returned the case to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal.

