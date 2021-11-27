Scientists have found a way to destroy the coronavirus in two seconds

Millimeter waves can destroy more than 99% of the particles of the new coronavirus and poliovirus in just two seconds. This type of waves is widely used in medicine and in the future can be used to disinfect even delicate surfaces.

The study was carried out by scientists from the University of Ariel in Israel, and the results are published in the journal Environmental Chemistry Letters. Study co-author Moshe Einat told The Jerusalem Post that the laboratory involved in the discovery actually specializes in sources of electromagnetic radiation, not viruses, so molecular biologist Gabi Gerlitz was brought in to work.

The type of radiation that the coronavirus turns out to be working in millimeter-wave mode, which means it has a wavelength of about three millimeters. For comparison: the radiation of a mobile phone has a wavelength of about 30 centimeters, the radiation of a microwave – about 12 centimeters, explained Moshe Einat.

Millimeter waves are now successfully fighting cancer cells, they are also used for wireless power transmission and in the production of synthetic diamonds. According to scientists, this type of waves can be used to disinfect any surfaces, even medical equipment.

Ultraviolet light, for example, can also kill bacteria, but not in two seconds, but within a few minutes or even an hour. In addition, it is toxic to humans, while millimeter waves have previously been proven to be safe, the scientists concluded.