First NFT Moves From BSN-Connected Cosmos Blockchain To Ethereum | Blockchain24

From BSN to Ethereum via two blockchains to Cosmos. The experiment with the transfer of non-fungible tokens involved four blockchains. Before landing on OpenSea on Ethereum, the token from WenChang Chain had to go through the IRITA Hub and IRIS Hub.

IRISnet facilitated the transfer of a non-fungible token from the WenChang Chain, an authorized distributed network that was built using the Cosmos software development kit, to the largest NFT marketplace, Ethereum.

Bridge for NFT between Cosmos-based WenChang Chain and Ethereum

According to the official announcement posted on the main Cosmos blog, its software development kit was used for the first ever NFT journey between four blockchain networks.

The migrated tokens were issued as digital avatars based on classic Chinese visual art. They are famous traditional Chinese artworks of Rongbaojai (Studio of Glorious Treasures), known since the 17th century.

NFTs were first released on WenChang Chain, one of the decentralized platforms owned by BSN Open Permissioned Blockchains, an ecosystem of hybrid distributed networks. The tokens were registered through IP.PUB, a digital art registration platform maintained by the China Association for the Promotion of Minority Culture and Arts.

The tokens were then sent to IRITA Hub and IRIS Hub, two networks operated by IRISNet, a Cosmos-based cross-platform interoperability protocol.

Why is this translation so important for IBC instruments?

The transfer is made possible by the Terse Inter-Blockchain Communication (TIBC) protocol. IRIS Hub easily connects TIBC to Ethereum.

Right now, all the NFTs from the experiment are available for sale on OpenSea, the largest Ethereum-based marketplace for non-fungible tokens.

This experiment is unique in many ways. First, it demonstrates the role of Cosmos in connecting permitted and publicly available blockchains like Ethereum and BSN. Secondly, it shows that China’s state-backed organizations remain interested in using blockchain despite tough anti-cryptocurrency measures.