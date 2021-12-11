the meeting of Miss RD and Miss Haiti in Miss Universe 2021

In the final stretch of the 70th edition of the Miss Universe 2021, to be held this Sunday, December 12 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel, the candidates have shown the day to day between weeks of rehearsals and events, so, as expected, great friendships emerge, forgetting about the competition. Miss RD Universe Debbie Aflalo and Miss Haiti Pascale Belony are two beautiful, persevering and empowered women who have met on several occasions and have captured the moment in photographs. “Vwazin | Neighbors! @Debbieaflalo and I today (Neighbors! @Debbieaflalo and I today” was the message of Miss Haiti when she shared two photos with Debbie, both posing happy and affectionate. Similarly, Aflalo shared the image on his Instagram Stories. Both are ready to give their best this Sunday night in the contest that will be broadcast on Telemicro, channel 5 at 8:00 at night. “Beautiful neighbors”, “Beautiful”, “Beautiful”, “Queens”, “It is a lot of beauty in that photo”, were part of the comments. College readiness and a desire to empower women and help those in need are similarities between the candidates. About Miss RD Universe Debbie Alfalo

Debbie Aflalo, 28, has a degree in Diplomacy and International Relations and a professional role model. She is the daughter of an Israeli father and an Azuan mother, it is precisely in Israel where the contest will be held this year. He made a technician in Fashion Design and has the studies of Cabin Crew and is currently studying an MBA in International Trade. He speaks English, he likes reading, exercising, he loves the beach and volleyball. He identifies with Óscar de la Renta, for being a low-income Dominican who triumphed in the world of fashion. He met his father at 16 years old. “My dad and I met when I was 16 years old, I found it on Facebook, it would seem like a movie, but I believe a lot in destiny, and when things are for you, they are for you. Now my dad and I have a very nice relationship, “he said. “It is a very beautiful story and what motivated me to participate in the Miss RD was knowing that the contest would take place in the land of my father, Israel,” he confesses. In case of winning, it will work hand in hand with the organization of the contest, promoting sport in girls. A dream that I could achieve. “I’m ready,” she concluded. About Miss Haiti Pascale Belony