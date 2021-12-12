Cybersecurity is becoming a priority for consumers

File photo. | Credit: Franziska Gabbert / dpa

The digital ecosystem is inevitably in constant expansion, as more and more people are involved in the internet and every day there are more interactions that exist between them; but nevertheless, This also represents a risk in terms of cybersecurity.

The “Digital Security Barometer” is a study carried out by the multinational Mastercard that focused on the Colombian public to investigate digital security issues. This investigation revealed that 83% of Colombian consumers are aware of cyberattacks and 73% claimed to have been the victim of cybercriminals in one way or another.

Far from being an isolated problem, cybersecurity has become a priority for the world economy, as cyberattacks are increasingly sophisticated, complex and undetectable, creating a $ 350 billion problem worldwideIn addition to the above, the pandemic exacerbated the problem, as fraud and cyberattacks accelerated.

Data protection is also a matter of concern according to this study, since for 92% of Latin American consumers the exposure of their social security number, mobile phone number and the results of their medical examinations, would be the data that would cause the “greatest damage” and with those who are most cautious.

Beyond being just a business issue, people are also taking measures to protect themselves digitally, as 70% of the people surveyed claimed to have adopted a biometric identifier to access their information or carry out transactions.

Another factor to take into account is that people demand greater clarity, because according to research, 77% of consumers have problems determining what some of the transactions that appear in their digital accounts correspond to due to the fact that descriptions are found. very short or unrecognizable purchases when reviewing your account statements online.

“Building trust in every transaction and interaction is more important than ever. It is no longer enough for individual actors to invest in cybersecurity systems that offer protection just for them. All players in the payments ecosystem must invest in the right foundations and barriers that create a shield around the entire supply chain, ”explained Jorge Arbesú, senior vice president of Cybernetics and Intelligence at Mastercard.

Some steps to take to confront cybercrime

In the midst of an expanding digital economy, there are many measures that companies must take to protect themselves and their users.

In the first place, it is important to recognize the services offered by AI (Artificial Intelligence) in terms of cybersecurity, because some AI technological developments allow banks and any type of entity to assess cyber risk in their entire system and thus prevent possible security breaches.

Another important tool that companies should take into account when making transactions is one that allows them to verify the identity of people, since it is vital that companies can confirm that the consumer is who they say they are.

Under the same verification line there are also other types of software such as Ekata, which helps different businesses to identify good users and bad actors in real time, allowing businesses to make decisions when opening an account. , payments or other transactions.

