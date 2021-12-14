New York’s Latino population grew more than 15% in a decade

New York’s Latino population has grown more than 15% over the past decade, according to the 2020 census analysis released Tuesday by the NALEO Education Fund, which promotes Latino participation in government and public office.

Between 2010 and 2020, the Latino population of New York rose from 3.4 to 3.9 million, that is, 15.5% more, which represents 19.5% of the total in the state, on the east coast of the country. By comparison, non-Latinos increased just 1.8%.

This census “shows that Latinos are the future, both in New York City and throughout the state,” says Arturo Vargas, executive director of NALEO.

“The growth of the Latino population outpaced that of other populations after an election year that brought revolutionary victories for Latino candidates,” says Vargas.

It is a younger population than that of the other communities. In 2020, more than a quarter (25.9%) of all Latino New Yorkers were under the age of 18.

Nearly 9 out of 10 Latinos in New York (88.2%) live in the 10 largest counties in the state.

And 54.8% reside in the Bronx, one of the five metropolitan districts of the city with a bad reputation for its complicated socioeconomic situation.

In the last general election, six Hispanic legislators were elected by New York. Among the best known are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Adriano Espaillat.

“Politicians must take note and make sure they take the Latino population into account in every decision-making,” adds Vargas.

Beyond New York City, other large towns in the state are home to significant Latino populations, such as Yonkers (42.1% of residents).

