They identify positive cases of COVID-19 related to Miss World activities

The Health Department confirmed that 17 positive cases have been detected for COVID-10 related to activities related to the Miss World pageant.

The agency’s press office cannot say how many of these cases are contestants.

The final of the beauty pageant takes place tomorrow at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, José Miguel Agrelot. This year, 97 women compete this year for the crown of the contest of European origin.

These cases are added to the 176 identified after the concerts of the ragboy Bad Bunny. Benito Martínez, the artist’s first name, performed last Friday and Saturday at the Hiram Bithorn stadium, where he captivated more than 70 thousand people with his music.

“We have already identified cases associated with the massive event of the weekend, so far we have identified about 176 cases,” said the state epidemiologist, Melissa Marzán.

Mazán indicated that these positives have been detected in the past three days, and when questioning people about their history, they indicated that they had attended the concert.

“Tomorrow in particular we are going to open a fixed center in the Hiram Bithorn, on Saturdays in any way there are tests, but we are inviting all people to come to the Hiram Bithorn shuttle to get tested for COVID-19”, added to questions from the press.

Regarding the recommendations of the Scientific Coalition to require the third dose for people who want to participate in this type of event, Marzán said he supports it.

On the first day of the Bad Bunny concert, Friday, December 10, many attendees questioned the protocol to verify the vaccination card and organization of the production team.

We recommend you: