Juno House is born, a women’s club for your personal and professional well-being

It was in New York where Natalie Batlle discovered women’s clubs, spaces in which they can develop professionally and personally, as well as meet other professionals, something that has always been reserved for them. “When I came home, I thought I hope someone opens it here,” he says. But it was she who ended up doing it, convinced of its need since her first maternity leave, when she saw her career in the world of marketing slow down. With the birth of her son, Batlle realized how difficult it was to reconcile, but speaking with more women she saw that it was for everyone, not just mothers. This is where Juno House began to take shape, a project named after the Roman goddess in charge of protecting the house, “and she was also a warrior,” adds Batlle. Liana Grieg and Eva Vila-Massanas complete the founding team.

Juno House will open doors next March. Batlle defines it as “an urban refuge for conciliation and balance between personal and work life, and above all a springboard for the professional career of the members, promoting creativity, productivity and international synergies”. Asked about the women to whom this project is directed, the founder and CEO states that anyone interested in growing and expanding their circle and wanting to share and find a safe space is invited to participate.

The new club will be located in La Farinera de Aribau, an architectural gem hidden inside the block between Aribau, Travessera de Gràcia, Tuset and Moià, just past the Diagonal. It can only be discerned discreetly from Moià street, just behind the French Institute. It is an old factory from the 19th century, with an area of ​​more than 1,400 square meters divided into a five-story tower and an industrial warehouse, which has become a mechanical workshop. It was restored a few years ago by the Barcelona architecture studio Bogom and Juno House will be the first use it will have since the reform. Currently under construction, the architect Merche Conca from the BCA studio and the interior designer Meritxell Ribé from The Room Studio are preparing it for its premiere.

The members who become part of Juno House will find a space where they can go to work, but also to disconnect and take care of themselves. “We will put under one roof what we need to feel good, both personally and professionally,” illustrates Batlle. Although it has been created by women and for women, the participation of men will be allowed in the activities that are organized. There are also men on the team behind the project.

The new club will be divided into two zones. On the one hand, the old industrial building will be where the professional services will be. There will be coworking rooms for meetings and videoconferences. There will also be a stage in which there will be talks and round tables focused on business and entrepreneurship issues, as well as concerts and art exhibitions. There will even be a podcast recording room, from which, for example, the different members of this community will be interviewed. One of the prominent spaces will be the Juno House store, which will serve to display and sell the products of some of its members.

On the other hand, the five-story building will be dedicated to well-being. Each plant will have a use. The ground floor will be the bar where you can relax after work, with concerts, wine tastings and private dinners. There will also be talks that, unlike those on the ship, will be more personal and less professional. The first floor will be for families, with areas for children’s and extracurricular activities, where they can do their homework or learn languages. There will also be the possibility of hiring a babysitting service. There will be the plant for beauty, with options such as acupuncture, massages or face cleansing, and the wellness plant, with classes in meditation, yoga, fitness or prenatal and postnatal preparation. The Juno House offices will be on the top floor.

It will start with 300 members and a monthly fee of 135 euros

In order to be part of this new community, it will be necessary to pass a first selection of the driving team and pay a fee. Three months after its release, Juno House has received more than 500 entry requests. Batlle and her colleagues are reading all the requests to do a screening, in order to guarantee a good mix of different professional profiles, which will come from multiple backgrounds and cover a good range of ages. With the launch, the community will be made up of 300 women, but it is expected to grow by the end of the year.

Initially, the membership fee will be 135 euros per month, an amount that represents an outlay of 1,600 euros per year. Batlle remarks that this figure is well below what is paid in the market for a coworking, with prices starting at 250 euros per month, and, in addition, other services are offered. Once Juno House starts, you will have to pay a registration fee of 375 euros to enter. Offering different fees will also be studied, according to the needs of each member. With the desire to broaden the base and guarantee that more women can participate, the club plans to create scholarships so that the payment of the fee is not a barrier to entry, for which they are looking for collaborators who can support them.

To start the project, Juno House has closed a round of two million euros, which will be dedicated to the works and the purchase of furniture, as well as the hiring of personnel. The family office of the Elías family has been the one who has led the round, which has been completed with contributions from the three founders. Currently, the project has a staff of six workers and plans to expand it in early 2022. It does not reveal the expected billing for the first year, in which they will be focused on offering a good service to users.

Looking ahead to the next few years, expansion to other cities is contemplated, both in the rest of Spain and in Europe. Madrid, Milan and Lisbon are the most well-positioned destinations, but they are receiving requests to do so in other parts of the country as well, such as Valencia or Navarra., and, today, they do not rule out anything. Offering new services to members will also be studied, as well as extending quotas to companies, so that they can offer them to their workers.