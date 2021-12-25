8 news that Google has launched in 2021 that you may have overlooked

These are the 8 functions that Google has launched in its products, both hardware and software, throughout 2021.

We are reaching the end of the year and now it’s time to look back to see everything that the different smartphone manufacturers have presented, both at the hardware level and at the software level.

One of them is the American giant Google, which in addition to launching its new range of premium terminals, the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, and the second generation of its smart speaker with a screen, the Nest Hub, has also presented a host of new features in many of its products.

For this reason, we have compiled for you the 12 news that Google has launched in 2021 and that you may have overlooked.

Guest mode for Google Nest devices

The first of the Google news that we want to talk to you about in this selection is the arrival of Guest Mode to some Google home automation devices such as the Nest Audio or the Nest Hub Max.

This new function allows people who visit your home to ask the Google Assistant questions, play music, or use timers without these interactions being saved to your account. To activate this new Guest Mode you just have to say “Hey Google, turn on Guest Mode”.

Goodbye forever to one of Google’s most iconic home automation products

Sleep Sensing for Google Nest Hubs

In relation to the previous novelty, Google also included a new function in the Nest Hub called Sleep Sensing, which analyzes the user’s movement and breathing in the pre-designated sleeping area to offer you useful information about the quality of your sleep and also personalized advice to help you sleep better.

What’s new in the photo enhancement feature in Google Photos

This 2021, the American giant also updated one of the most popular functions of Google Photos, the automatic enhancement of photos. Thanks to this update, based on Real Tone technology, Google Photos allows you to enhance the color and lighting of any photo. This improvement works perfectly on any skin tone, regardless of the device you used or how long you took the photo.

Google Lens translation filter improvement

Another of Google’s novelties in 2021 is that the Google Lens translation filter received an update that makes the task of highlight text and copy, listen to, or search for more detailed information about a specific phrase.

Arrival of Google’s smart home directory

This year, the big G also launched its smart home directory, a web page that shows you which products and systems work with the Google Assistant. This new website features reviews of devices compatible with Google Assistant, which, in addition, you can filter by category and price.

Activity zones for everyone on Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells

Activity zones for everyone is a new feature that arrived this year on the Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell that allows you to configure specific areas for these devices to focus on.

Waiting times for the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

In October, Google launched a new feature on the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro called Timeouts, which, as its name suggests, shows you the current wait time when calling a business or customer service.

But, not only that, since this new feature also informs you of the estimated waiting times for the rest of the week, so you can decide when is the best time to make that call.

The cameras of the Google Pixel 6 Pro, in depth: all the changes, functions and news

Updating accessibility features on Chromebooks

Google has also updated one of the most used accessibility features on its Chromebooks, called Select-to-speak.

Until now, this feature allowed you select a text to hear it aloud in a variety of languages ​​and accents and with this update, you can now also speed up, slow down or pause this voice.

This is something really useful for those people who have dyslexia and for those who want to hear a text out loud with a specific accent.

