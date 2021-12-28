Clash Royale changes the name from “The Noble Giant” to “Ibai the Noble”

It seems that the new euphoria for Clash Royale has arrived at the company offices. The already popular game has once again destroyed the figures due to several streamers who have returned to play daily. One of the most notorious cases is that of Ibai, who is playing until he gets 2,000 cups to be able to get a la carte Noble Giant. In networks there is the meme that Ibai looks like this letter and the streamer himself has continued with the joke. Now Clash Royale returns the play.

Farewell to the Noble Giant, now it will be Ibai the Noble

Today, day December 28th, the game has released a statement regarding its Noble Giant card. For the first time in a long time the game changes the name of a card midway. The card that all players know as «The Noble Giant “will be renamed” Ibai the Noble. “

The meme has reached the offices of Clash Royale and they have wanted to follow the joke to, probably, become even more popular on social networks. The change will take place today and Ibai will be able to get the letter with the new name when it reaches 2,000 glasses.

Yesterday he dressed up to get to that goal and failed live. Today you could try one more time and get yourself in Clash Royale. He himself comments on his social networks “I’m a real wretch and shit.”, Probably for not having arrived on time at 2,000 cups and not have Ibai the Noble in your deck.

If you are not like Ibai, and you already have the letter, from today it will be called Ibai the Noble automatically. Only the name will change, as the characteristics and design will remain identical.

