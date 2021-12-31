Mauricio Cuevas: Mexican American of the Galaxy would play in Brujas

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.30.2021 14:10:16





With scarcely 18 years old, Mauricio Cuevas, Mexican American emerged from the quarry of the LA Galaxy, could be close to leaving American football and continuing his career in soccer Old continent.

According to the Belgian media ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’, the born in Los Angeles, California, would be the new signing of Club Brugge, a team that would become part of the NXT Club, youth academy of the squad of the Belgian First Division.

“The Los Angeles-born right-back comes from the LA Galaxy, where he has been a part of the youth academy since 2019. He free throw specialist with Mexican roots initially you will stay at the NXT Club“, detailed said media.

The same website highlighted that earlier this year, Mauricio Cuevas entered the list made by the European Football Observatory of the 15 best players in his category.

Thanks to the level shown in the lower Galaxy, the Mexican-American has been part of the minor teams from the United States, although for now has not been considered by teams under the Mexican team.

How is the Club Brugge progressing?

In the current season of the Belgium tournament, the Brugge club advance to second place in the general table with 40 units after 21 games played, the result was 11 victories, seven draws and three defeats. Those led by Philippe Clement They are only seven points from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, leader of the competition.