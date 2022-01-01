Nadia Ferreira, representative of Paraguay in the Miss Universe 2021, says goodbye to the year 2021 in the country with an emotional message

Nadia Ferreira, representative of Paraguay in the Miss Universe 2021 contest, said goodbye to 2021 in the Dominican Republic and shared a message about the end of the year in which she thanked the achievements obtained throughout the year.

“Grateful with one of the most spectacular years of my life,” said the universal Paraguayan viceroy through an instagram post, where she is seen wearing a white evening dress in a luxurious hotel in Punta Cana.

Ferreira stated that despite the fact that 2021 was a year of many challenges and tears, he welcomes 2022 with excitement and excitement.

“A year of challenges, commitments, tears but above all a lot of happiness, now is the time to welcome this 2022 with great excitement for everything to come,” wrote the model.

His end of the year message closed by asking the Lord Jesus to bless the new year of all his followers.

“I wish you all a year blessed by God, with great health and prosperity, that you are very happy and all your dreams come true,” he said.

The 22-year-old from Villarreal prevailed on stage, ranking as the first runner-up in the 70th edition held on December 12, 2021, at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel.

With her charisma, sympathy, beauty and sensuality, she conquered Miss Universe 2021.