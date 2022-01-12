Lawyers urge New Yorkers to apply for the Rent Relief Program to avoid eviction – Telemundo New York (47)

With the moratorium on evictions expiring this weekend, New York City tenants facing eviction due to non-payment of rent are urged to seek immediate help.

On January 11, Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that the state’s eviction moratorium expires this weekend, meaning hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers will lose their home on January 15.

Tenant advocates argue that the end of the moratorium amid the pandemic will end catastrophically, as families will be evicted from their homes in the cold winter months.

Hochul said that while she will not extend the moratorium once again, she noted that she and other leaders sent a letter Tuesday asking the federal government for more financial support.

The Legal Aid Society, a New York City-based nonprofit legal aid provider, announced in a statement Jan. 12 that it was encouraging New Yorkers in need of financial assistance and eviction protection to apply for the Relief Program. New York State Emergency Rental Agency (ERAP).

The ERAP reopened Tuesday following a court ruling in the Hidalgo case against the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), which ordered the OTDA to resume accepting needs-based applications.

“The New York ERAP portal has reopened, resuming access to rental assistance for our clients and many other families at risk of eviction,” Ed Josephson, supervising attorney in the Civil Law Reform Unit of New York, said in a statement. The Legal Aid Society.

“We encourage all New Yorkers in need of rent relief to apply for funds immediately through the OTDA web portal, as a pending application will provide temporary protection against eviction, regardless of whether the state receives additional funds. We are proud of our advocacy on behalf of our clients and all low-income New Yorkers, and we will continue to monitor the implementation of rent relief funds throughout the state. “

When the ERAP application portal closed on November 14, 2021, even though the funds were not fully depleted, tenants were once again at risk of being evicted. According to Legal Aid Society, without the court order reopening ERAP applications, 400,000 New York families behind in rent but not yet applying for ERAP would have been vulnerable to eviction when New York’s state moratorium ends on January 15.

“Since its inception, ERAP has paid $ 1.25 billion in back rent to 100,000 families and approved an additional $ 770 million to pay the arrears of another 62,000 families whose owners have not yet completed the necessary paperwork for the release of payments,” said Legal Aid Society.

“Although New York State has spent or committed all of its current ERAP funds, it will be eligible to apply for additional funding this spring from a national fund of $ 18 billion of unspent ERAP funds,” the organization added.

Under the state ERAP statute, tenants who apply will be temporarily protected from eviction on January 15, pending a decision on their application.

On January 6, the court ordered a preliminary injunction instructing the OTDA to begin accepting new ERAP applications within three days or no later than January 11, 2022.

Visit our guide Moratorium on NY Evictions ends Saturday: Know your rights and get free legal help for more services and resources.