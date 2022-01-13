China will launch its own platform for trading NFTs without using cryptocurrencies at the end of January

Transactions will take place through a licensed open chain, an adapted version of open blockchains that can be regulated and monitored by service providers.

The Chinese company Blockchain Services Network (BSN), backed by the State, will launch later this month a platform through which the designers of the Asian country will be able to display and sell NFTs, without the need to use cryptocurrencies, collects South China Morning Post .

The platform, called BSN-Distributed Digital Certificate (BSN-DDC), will offer programming interfaces for open applications, with the aim that companies or individuals can create their own user portals to manage NFTs.

Since the public blockchains used to launch and trade the tokens are illegal in China, since they are anonymous and not subject to any kind of control, they will be sold through the so-called authorized open chain, an adapted version that can be regulated by service providers.

Since the use of digital assets in the Asian country has been prohibited by the Central Bank since September of last year, all transactions carried out through the platform will be in Chinese yuan.

As explained by He Yifan, CEO of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, NFTs are currently used to trade digital art; however, he assured that the largest market is the management of certificates, such as car registrations, school diplomas, or bureaucratic procedures, since it is a “revolutionary database technology” that can regulate the access of different entities, public or private , at the information.

