Cuban volleyball player Raúl Vilches dies in Colombia

The Cuban Volleyball Federation expressed its regret on Thursday for the death of former player Raúl Vilches, a victim of cancer.

The lanky attacker, two meters tall, was a member of the Cuban national team for 18 years, with which He won the bronze medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

His outstanding service record also highlights his participation in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, as well as in four world championships and two world cups.

On several occasions he was a medalist in the Pan American Games, including the titles in the Mexico 1975 and San Juan 1979 editions., and silver metals in Caracas 1983 and Indianapolis 1987.

After his retirement from active sports, this affable and gentlemanly player worked as a coach for the junior and senior national teams.

He had lived in Colombia since 1998, where he died after several weeks of hospitalization. He maintained links with the Cuban Volleyball Federation, its group of athletes, coaches and glories of the sport.

The Cuban Volleyball Federation has expressed its deepest condolences to family and friends.

